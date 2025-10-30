Press Release

October 30, 2025

Information on the date of the next Annual General Meeting of Renault S.A.

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 30, 2025 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

This date will be confirmed by the Company’s Board of Directors which, in February 2026, will convene this Annual General Meeting.

The schedule of the Company's upcoming financial publications is available on the website: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/.

