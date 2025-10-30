Questex’s LDI 2025 Unveils Its Boldest Professional Training Program Yet

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International - LDI, the premier gathering for live event professionals, announces its boldest and most comprehensive professional training program to date. Returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center, December 3-9, 2025, LDI will once again bring together 16,000+ industry professionals for a week-long immersive learning experience spanning every facet of live production - from concert touring and stage management to pro audio, lighting, projection, video, XR, immersive technologies, DJ/VJ innovation, and beyond.

“LDI has always been about celebrating the creative minds and technical innovators who make live experiences possible,” said Jessi Cybulski, Show Director at LDI. “This year’s bold training program reflects our mission to give every attendee hands-on access to the ideas, tools, and people driving the future of live production — from touring to stage management, audio, and emerging technologies.”

The LDI 2025 professional training program expands its scope to include new markets and disciplines shaping the next generation of live entertainment. With more than 215 speakers leading hands-on sessions, workshops, and certification opportunities, attendees will gain practical skills, explore innovative workflows, and learn directly from industry pioneers. LDI 2025 delivers unparalleled opportunities for attendees to sharpen their skills, explore new workflows, and connect with industry pioneers.

Bold New Training Initiatives

XLIVE: The Concert Touring Sessions

December 6



This new, day-long deep dive is designed specifically for professionals in the concert and festival touring industry. Topics include set and lighting design, logistics, management, and future-forward workflows. Moderated by Jake Berry, award-winning production director, and Marcel Fairbairn, host of podcast Geezers of Gear, the session features top names such as: Bob Bonniol (ACT Entertainment), Anders Rahm (Raw Cereal), Cort Lawrence (Raw Cereal), Butch Allen (TAIT), Emilio Sa Colorado (GetVisuals), Joshua Koffman (Creative Associate), Ollie Newland (Disguise), James Oliver (ACT Entertainment), Sooner Rae Routhier (Sooner Rae Creative), Stephen Lieberman (SJLighting), Roy Bickel (Origin Productions Inc.), Joerg Philipp (Beat The Street), and Mitch Margolin (CES Power), among others.

Dining With Dinosaurs: Presented by Geezers of Gear

December 6



This informal dinner and roundtable networking event features legendary industry pioneers who paved the way in live production. Moderated by Marcel Fairbairn and Scott De Vos, the ‘Dinosaurs’ include icons such as:

Allen Branton – 40-year veteran of the entertainment lighting business

Scott De Vos – Longtime roadie and live-events business owner

Jeff Ravitz – Emmy-winning lighting designer, longtime designer for Bruce Springsteen

Roy Bickel – “Godfather” of rock-and-roll rigging

Howard Ungerleider – Top LD with 37 years touring with Rush among others

Seth Jackson – Award-winning lighting & set designer for The Doobies, Barry Manilow, Toby Keith

Jay Robert Harmon – 50 years with Eggshell Lighting in Hawaii; industry storyteller

Jake Berry – Legendary tour production manager for U2, AC/DC, The Stones, Michael Jackson

Peter Morse – Award-winning lighting/production designer for Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson

Bob Gordon – Founder of ACT Entertainment

John Wiseman – Concert business legend; VP at PRG

Mark Fetto – VP Lighting at OSA International; longtime entertainment-industry pro

Mark Abbott – Three-time Grammy-winning audio engineer and production manager

Nancy May – Seasoned administrative production executive

Dave Shadoan – CEO of Sound Image, one of the largest live-sound companies in the world

John Procaccini – Tour production manager for Peter Frampton; seasoned production executive

Joe Branam – “The Rigger’s Rigger”, 50 + years in rigging

Robert Roth – VP of Live Events at 4Wall Entertainment

Stage Managers Academy

December 6

New for 2025, the Stage Managers Academy ( SMA ) presents a two-day program focused on evolving best practices, technologies, and real-world workflows for stage and event managers in live entertainment. Speakers include: Elynmarie Kazle (Foundation for Stage Managers), Marci Skolnick (Stage Managers’ Association), Jon Allen (SkySeaStone Productions), Troy Peters (SEAS Productions), Sam Caughron (“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live”), Nancy Spooner (Tempo Live Events), Mandy Nussbaum (ACN Enterprises), Teresa Aguilera (Standby and Go Productions), Josh Spodick (Creative Technology), and Chris Roysden (Global Creative Group).

RIGZ! Training

December 6-7

Moderated by Tracy Nunnally – Owner/President, Vertigo and Eric Rouse, General Manager, Sapsis Rigging, RIGZ! offers a comprehensive two-day program on rigging techniques, safety standards, and professional development. Experts include:

David Bond – Head of Sales, Moveket North America Derek Epstein – Senior Rigging Manager, Encore

Stephanie Trinh – Senior Rigging Manager, Encore

Kris Ackerman – Regional Rigging Manager, Encore

Roy Bickel – Rigging Expert, Origin Productions Inc.

Andy Schmitz – Rigging Specialist, Chicago Flyhouse

Adam Beaumont – Head of Sales & Business Development, Chainmaster

David Piccola – Director of Rigging Strategy & Key Account Manager, Rigging International Group

Tony Bonilla – Lead Production Rigger, BNW Rigging

Elmer Veith – Head of Sales & Training, Reliable Design Services

Jonathan Deull – Executive Vice President, Clark Transfer

Michel Goulet – Professional Division Sales Manager, Petzl

April Vollm – Lead Training Instructor, Cirque du Soleil

Bob Goodwin – Director of Standards & Training, Rigging International Group

Johnny Stebbing – National Director of Rigging, Rhino Staging

Katrina Puleo – Entertainment Production Rigger

Ethan Gilson – Owner, Entertainment Rigging Services

Ed Leahy – Head Trainer / Cruise Ship Division Manager, Chicago Flyhouse



Expanded Audio, DJ, and VJ Training

LDI 2025 expands its audio education and introduces new DJ and VJ events and workshops, offering interactive experiences and professional development opportunities that reflect the growing intersections between live performance, music production, and experiential design.

LDI 2025 Overall Event Highlights

Network Connection, Career Advancement & Mentorship: Connect with designers, engineers, and innovators driving the industry forward and gain mentors and advance your career.

Connect with designers, engineers, and innovators driving the industry forward and gain mentors and advance your career. Certification & Training: Earn professional development credits through certified courses and training sessions. LDInstitute offers courses that include ETCP Renewal credits. Learn more here.

Earn professional development credits through certified courses and training sessions. LDInstitute offers courses that include ETCP Renewal credits. Learn more here. Exclusive & Unique Networking Events: Join Dining With Dinosaurs and meet industry legends up close, gain exclusive access to Las Vegas’ hottest spots, explore the newest venues and shows with Backstage Las Vegas, visit the Circle Bar, and more.

Join Dining With Dinosaurs and meet industry legends up close, gain exclusive access to Las Vegas’ hottest spots, explore the newest venues and shows with Backstage Las Vegas, visit the Circle Bar, and more. Vibrant Expo Floor: 360+ of leading technology vendors will showcase cutting-edge gear and technology December 7–9. For more information on exhibiting companies and products click here .

360+ of leading technology vendors will showcase cutting-edge gear and technology December 7–9. For more information on exhibiting companies and products . LDI Registration Options: New pass options, including the LDInteractive Pass with exclusive perks and access



LDI is five weeks away and registration is open. Join the global community of designers, technologists, and storytellers at the epicenter of live design. www.ldishow.com

The LDI professional training program takes place December 3-9 with the Expo taking place December 7-9 at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Register here .

