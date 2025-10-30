New York, USA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to Cross USD 30 Billion by 2032, Driven by Telehealth and Remote Monitoring Trends | DelveInsight

The global cardiac monitoring devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. Technological advancements, such as wearable and implantable devices, are enhancing real-time monitoring and patient outcomes. Additionally, growing awareness of heart health and expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are fueling market expansion. The market is projected to witness steady growth over the coming years, with continuous innovation and adoption of AI-enabled monitoring systems further boosting its potential.

DelveInsight’s Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading cardiac monitoring devices companies’ market shares, challenges, cardiac monitoring devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key cardiac monitoring devices companies in the market.

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Summary

The global cardiac monitoring devices market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 21 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 32 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global cardiac monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the cardiac monitoring devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Neurosoft, ACS Diagnostics, Medtronic, BIOTRONIK, Abbott, Microport Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ZOLL Medical Corporation, AliveCor Inc., Bexen Cardio, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Me-Trax GmbH, Osypka Medical GmbH, GE Healthcare, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the cardiac monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the cardiac monitoring devices market, the ECG devices category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Cardiovascular diseases remain one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. Increasing cases of heart attacks, arrhythmias, and heart failure are driving the demand for advanced monitoring devices to enable timely diagnosis and intervention.

Aging Population

The global population is aging, and older individuals are more prone to heart-related conditions. This demographic trend fuels the need for continuous and remote cardiac monitoring solutions to manage chronic conditions effectively.

Technological Advancements

Innovations such as wearable monitors, AI-powered predictive analytics, remote monitoring systems, and smart ECG devices are enhancing the accuracy, convenience, and real-time monitoring capabilities of cardiac devices, making them more attractive to healthcare providers and patients.

Shift Toward Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

Telehealth adoption and the growing preference for home-based care have increased the demand for devices that allow continuous cardiac monitoring outside hospital settings, improving patient compliance and reducing hospitalization rates.

Increasing Awareness and Health Consciousness

Growing awareness about heart health and preventive care is prompting patients and healthcare providers to adopt monitoring devices for early detection and ongoing management of cardiovascular conditions.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Infrastructure

Supportive government policies, insurance coverage, and investments in healthcare infrastructure facilitate the adoption of advanced cardiac monitoring technologies, particularly in developed regions.

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle-Related Risk Factors

The prevalence of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and sedentary lifestyles is increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, thereby boosting demand for continuous monitoring devices to track heart health and manage risk factors.

Presence of Leading Market Players and Strategic Collaborations

Major medical device companies are introducing innovative products, forming partnerships, and expanding their distribution networks, which drives market penetration and growth.

Regional Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global cardiac monitoring devices market, estimated at around 43%. This dominance is driven by a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, and the early adoption of advanced technologies such as AI-powered wearables and remote monitoring systems. The region’s robust healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and continuous FDA approvals for innovative devices further support its leadership. Additionally, the presence of key market players and a growing focus on preventive healthcare contribute to ongoing market expansion.

Europe is also contributing significantly to the growth of the cardiac monitoring devices market, fueled by increasing cardiovascular disease rates, well-established healthcare systems, and supportive regulatory and reimbursement frameworks. European healthcare providers are progressively implementing remote patient monitoring and digital health solutions, aided by initiatives to enhance telemedicine and reduce hospital readmissions. For example, in January 2024, iRhythm received CE Mark approval under the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for its next-generation Zio monitor ECG system and ZEUS AI-based ECG analysis platform, marking a major advancement in ambulatory cardiac monitoring.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth market for cardiac monitoring devices due to rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, a rapidly aging population, and growing adoption of digital health technologies. Countries like China, India, and Japan are seeing increased heart disease cases caused by lifestyle changes, urbanization, and rising risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Governments and healthcare providers are investing in modern healthcare infrastructure and promoting remote monitoring to improve cardiac care access in rural and underserved areas.

Moreover, the growing use of wearable and portable monitoring devices, along with global companies expanding into emerging Asian markets, is accelerating growth. For instance, in May 2025, iRhythm launched its Zio® long-term continuous ECG monitoring (LTCM) system in Japan, providing up to 14 days of constant monitoring with PMDA-approved deep-learning AI algorithms, offering a significant improvement over traditional Holter monitors. These factors are expected to drive substantial market growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market

In July 2025, the FDA cleared the CardioTag device, which is the first wearable to simultaneously capture electrocardiogram (ECG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), and seismocardiogram (SCG) signals. This multimodal approach offers enhanced insights into cardiac mechanics and hemodynamics for noninvasive monitoring across care settings.

the FDA cleared the CardioTag device, which is the first wearable to simultaneously capture electrocardiogram (ECG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), and seismocardiogram (SCG) signals. This multimodal approach offers enhanced insights into cardiac mechanics and hemodynamics for noninvasive monitoring across care settings. In May 2025, iRhythm launched its Zio® long-term continuous ECG monitoring (LTCM) system in Japan, offering up to 14 days of constant monitoring with deep-learning AI algorithms approved by Japan’s PMDA. This provides a significant step-up from traditional Holter monitors.

launched its Zio® long-term continuous ECG monitoring (LTCM) system in Japan, offering up to 14 days of constant monitoring with deep-learning AI algorithms approved by Japan’s PMDA. This provides a significant step-up from traditional Holter monitors. In March 2025, Sibel Health received its seventh FDA 510(k) clearance for the ANNE One wireless monitoring platform, which captures all vital signs for patients aged 12 and older, including ECG, heart rate, respiration, and more.

received its seventh FDA 510(k) clearance for the ANNE One wireless monitoring platform, which captures all vital signs for patients aged 12 and older, including ECG, heart rate, respiration, and more. In March 2025, at HIMSS, Peerbridge Health unveiled the Cor MDx, a next-generation 3-lead, 2-channel wearable capable of detecting up to 31 arrhythmias and offering features like 14-day Holter monitoring, mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT), and hemodynamic assessments.

What are Cardiac Monitoring Devices?

Cardiac monitoring devices are essential tools in modern medicine, designed to track and record the electrical activity and overall function of the heart. These devices range from simple wearable monitors to sophisticated implantable systems, each serving a specific clinical purpose. Standard tools include electrocardiograms (ECGs), Holter monitors, and event monitors. ECGs provide a quick snapshot of heart activity, while Holter monitors offer continuous recording over 24–48 hours to detect intermittent arrhythmias. Advanced devices, such as implantable loop recorders, can monitor the heart for months or even years, providing invaluable data for patients with unexplained fainting, palpitations, or high-risk cardiac conditions. By capturing real-time cardiac data, these devices assist physicians in diagnosing heart diseases, assessing treatment efficacy, and preventing potential complications such as strokes or sudden cardiac arrest.

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market CAGR ~5% Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Size by 2032 ~USD 32 Billion Key Cardiac Monitoring Devices Companies Boston Scientific Corporation, Neurosoft, ACS Diagnostics, Medtronic, BIOTRONIK, Abbott, Microport Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ZOLL Medical Corporation, AliveCor Inc., Bexen Cardio, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Me-Trax GmbH, Osypka Medical GmbH, GE Healthcare, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and others

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Assessment

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: ECG Devices [Resting ECG, Stress ECG, and Holter Monitors], Implantable Loop Recorders, Event Recorders, Echocardiogram, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry, and Others Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Layout 8 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

