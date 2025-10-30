Ergodyne Hits the Road to Serve Up Heat Safety with a Side of Guac

St. Paul, MN, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Paul, MN. (OCTOBER 31, 2025) – Every summer, millions of workers face extreme heat—the deadliest weather hazard in the U.S.—without knowing how to prevent heat-related illnesses or what to do in an emergency. To close that knowledge gap, Ergodyne launched Project H.E.A.T. (Heat Education Awareness Team), a national initiative delivering life-saving education (and tacos) directly to job sites.

The mission: help crews spot the signs, take action and prevent the preventable.

“It’s easy to overlook the dangers of heat stress, but extreme heat can affect everyone, so heat safety is something we all need to prioritize more than many of us realize,” said Lexi Engelbart, Product Manager at Ergodyne and Vice Chair of the International Safety Equipment Association’s (ISEA) Heat Stress Solutions Group. “That’s why we’re bringing awareness and practical tools right to the frontlines.”

The T.A.C.O. Method: Turning a Life-Saving Technique into a Teachable Moment

So what do tacos have to do with heat safety? Enter the T.A.C.O. Method, short for Tarp Assisted Cooling Oscillation—a simple but effective emergency cooling technique for workers in remote outdoor settings.

“For crews without immediate access to air conditioning, this method could be the difference between saving a life and watching someone die in front of you,” said Jim Jones, Safety Director at Omega Morgan, one of the employers that hosted a Project H.E.A.T. training event. “It’s about being prepared, noticing early warning signs and knowing how to act fast.”

During the visits, Ergodyne’s team walked workers through preventive measures like hydration, shade breaks, and cooling PPE—along with the steps of the T.A.C.O. Method, which uses just a tarp, ice and co-workers to rapidly cool a worker in distress while waiting for emergency services.

Heat Safety Starts Before It’s Too Late

“Acclimatization is a big thing we talk about,” said Engelbart during an appearance on the Get Healthy Tampa Bay podcast. “Unfortunately, the incidents and fatalities we tend to see recorded happen within the first two weeks of work.”

Engelbart emphasized that easing into heat exposure, staying hydrated, and using cooling gear are simple but vital steps that drastically reduce risk.

“Our mission with Project H.E.A.T. is to make sure emergency action never needs to happen,” said Engelbart. “With the right approach—frequent rest breaks, hydration, and cooling PPE—it’s absolutely possible.”

