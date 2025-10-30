Optimove and Hybrid Interaction Double Down on Their Collaboration to Deliver Faster CRM Impact for Operators

New York, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, and Hybrid Interaction, the iGaming CRM and Gamification agency providing expert managed services to operators, announced an expanded collaboration designed to accelerate CRM impact for sportsbooks and casinos. The Hybrid Interaction/Optimove combination delivers best-of-breed multichannel marketing orchestration and best-of-breed iGaming CRM services so operators can launch faster, test continuously, and prove incremental lift.

"Operators need throughput, not just tools. By partnering with Hybrid Interaction, we’re making it easier to go from audience insight to on-brand creative to optimized journeys in one motion—measured with lift by default,” said Adi Dagan, Senior Director of Partnerships at Optimove. “This is about executing more high-quality campaigns, with fewer handoffs and stronger governance, especially in peak moments.”

“Since 2007, Hybrid Interaction’s mission has been simple: help operators win conversion, retention, and VIP with practical, data-driven CRM,” said Shahar Attias, CEO of Hybrid Interaction. “Together with Optimove’s Positionless Marketing platform, operators can execute programs faster, keep testing always-on, and prove what actually moves the needle.”

Why this combination matters to operators

Faster time-to-impact: Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform, paired with Hybrid Interaction's hands-on experience, will get your CRM working at its best from day one, by unleashing the full power of OptiGenie, Optimove's AI suite, built to drive revenue, predict player needs, personalize journeys, and optimize results in real-time with predictive, generative, and agentic AI

Always-on optimization: Prescriptive guidance and agentic assistants inside Optimove help prioritize next best actions; Hybrid Interaction operationalizes tests and learns at scale

Measurement by default: Programs through this partnership are designed with holdouts and multi-touch attribution in mind, so operators get credible incremental lift, not just clicks

iGaming-specific expertise: Hybrid Interaction's consultants and managed services teams are purpose-built for online gaming markets retention, VIP, lifecycle, and gamification; these decades of experience, synergized with Optimove, the leading Player Engagement Solution, provides the best of both worlds - top Tech, applied by the best Power-users

Availability

Execution packages for sportsbooks and casinos are available immediately for new and existing operators of either company. To schedule a planning session, contact adi_d@optimove.com.

About Hybrid Interaction

Hybrid Interaction is a CRM and Gamification agency with over 20 years of experience providing expert managed services to iGaming operators. Our company specializes in enhancing player engagement, retention, and lifetime value through data-driven strategies, personalized automation, and innovative gamification solutions. With a proven track record of over 350+ successfully completed projects across multiple markets and jurisdictions, Hybrid Interaction supports clients ranging from start-ups to leading global enterprises.

Led by industry pioneer Shahar Attias, our team of experts delivers end-to-end managed services, including CRM strategy, marketing automation, tailored VIP programs, player journeys, and creative gamified campaigns. With a strong focus on measurable results and seamless execution, we enable partners to scale efficiently while maintaining meaningful player relationships. Operating globally across Europe, the US and LATAM, Hybrid Interaction provides the expertise, structure, and innovation needed to transform CRM operations into powerful drivers of engagement, loyalty, and sustainable business growth.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership.

By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard. Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

