Optimove Launches Comprehensive AI Marketing Tools Hub to Power Positionless Marketing

New York, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced the launch of its AI Marketing Tools Hub, a comprehensive resource designed to help marketers unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence and operate with greater speed, precision, and autonomy.

Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute tasks instantly and independently. It gives any team member the power to discover customer insights, create channel-ready assets, and run self-optimizing campaigns and journeys without waiting for engineering, creatives, or analysts.

The new AI Marketing Tools Hub supports this vision by providing marketers with practical guidance on tools that can eliminate bottlenecks and accelerate execution across their daily workflows.

"Marketing teams are drowning in AI tools but starving for guidance on which tools actually solve their problems," said Rony Vexelman, VP of Marketing at Optimove. "Our AI Marketing Tools Hub cuts through the noise and gives marketers a practical starting point. We've curated the tools that matter the most and shown exactly how they remove friction, from research to creation to optimization. This isn't about chasing hype; it's about giving marketers the power to move faster and operate independently."

Why the AI Marketing Tools Hub Addresses a Critical Need

Marketing today demands faster execution, smarter decisions, and greater independence. Yet many teams remain constrained by structural bottlenecks waiting for analytics teams to gain insights, creative teams for assets, and engineering teams for optimization and automation. These handoffs slow time-to-market and limit a marketer's ability to respond quickly to customer needs.

The AI Marketing Tools Hub addresses this challenge by providing marketers with clear, actionable guidance on carefully curated AI tools that can help them move from insight to action faster and operate as more powerful Positionless Marketers.

What's included in the initial AI Marketing Tools Hub

The hub launches with 13 AI tools that support marketers across the full marketing lifecycle, with additional tools to be added on a regular basis:

Data & Insight Power:

ChatGPT - Analyze campaign performance data, generate customer personas, and draft strategic briefs without waiting for analyst support

- Analyze campaign performance data, generate customer personas, and draft strategic briefs without waiting for analyst support Claude - Process long documents like market research reports and create structured competitive analyses

- Process long documents like market research reports and create structured competitive analyses Perplexity - Get real-time market intelligence and fact-check claims with cited sources

- Get real-time market intelligence and fact-check claims with cited sources Gemini - Analyze images, videos, and text simultaneously to understand multimodal campaign performance

- Analyze images, videos, and text simultaneously to understand multimodal campaign performance DeepSeek - Process complex data sets and generate insights from customer behavior patterns

Creative & Content Power:

Canva - Design social media assets, email headers, and campaign visuals in minutes while maintaining brand consistency

- Design social media assets, email headers, and campaign visuals in minutes while maintaining brand consistency Midjourney - Generate concept visuals for campaigns, test creative directions, and explore visual ideas before committing to production

- Generate concept visuals for campaigns, test creative directions, and explore visual ideas before committing to production Descript - Edit podcast episodes, create social video clips, and transcribe customer interviews without video editing expertise

- Edit podcast episodes, create social video clips, and transcribe customer interviews without video editing expertise Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini – Create copies faster, perfectly aligned with brand's tone of voice, form, and style.

Optimization & Productivity Power:

Miro - Facilitate remote campaign planning workshops, map customer journeys, and align cross-functional teams

- Facilitate remote campaign planning workshops, map customer journeys, and align cross-functional teams Make - Connect marketing tools, automate repetitive workflows, and trigger actions across platforms without engineering support

Each tool includes specific use cases, implementation tips, and guidance on how it fits into the Positionless Marketing workflow.

Built for Independence and Speed

Marketing teams using Optimove's Positionless Marketing approach have demonstrated measurable improvements in efficiency. According to Optimove customer data, teams adopting this framework have improved campaign execution speed by 88% on average, enabling them to launch more personalized campaigns and respond to customer behavior in real time.

The AI Marketing Tools Hub extends this capability by breaking down traditional barriers that require marketers to depend on other functions, giving them the confidence and tools to do more, faster, and with greater autonomy.

Availability

The AI Marketing Tools Hub is available now at https://www.optimove.com/resources/ai-marketing-tools. The hub will be updated on a regular basis, with new tools and expanded use cases added ongoing based on evolving AI capabilities and marketer feedback.



About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.