Optimove Insights Research on Marketing Fatigue Reveals Loyalty Drives Revenue, But Only When Fueled by Relevant Communication

New York, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyalty in the digital era is neither automatic nor unconditional. According to new research from Optimove Insights, consumers actively choose the brands they remain loyal to, and they expect those brands to reciprocate through relevant, accurate communication. The results are one part of the comprehensive Optimove Insights Marketing Fatigue Report 2026. The findings in Part 2: The Mechanics of Loyalty: From Relevance to Revenue make one point unmistakably clear: loyalty is not a passive engagement metric. It is a commercial engine.

Loyalty Is a Two-Way Relationship

Optimove Insights found that 71% of loyal consumers visit brands they favor daily or weekly. At the same time, 81% expect those brands to actively send relevant deals and reminders.





This dual behavior reshapes how loyalty should be understood. Loyal customers initiate engagement independently, driven by accumulated value across experience, pricing, product relevance, and trust. Yet they also expect brands to reinforce that relationship with timely and meaningful communication.

Loyalty thrives when brands demonstrate consistent relevance. It weakens when brands assume affinity will sustain itself without reinforcement.



Loyalty Directly Influences Where Sales Land

The research further shows that loyalty determines purchasing decisions long before checkout.





76% of consumers pre-determine where they will shop at least half of the time. Meanwhile, 51% try new brands only 25% of the time or less.

In practical terms, this means competition often ends before browsing begins. When consumers default to familiar brands, perceived risk declines, confidence increases, and conversion accelerates.



Loyalty is therefore not a soft engagement signal; it is a measurable revenue driver.

Discovery Is Frequent. Conversion Is Earned.

While 46% of consumers visit a new brand weekly, 58% purchase from a new site only once per month or never.

Curiosity is common. Commitment is cautious.

Optimove Insights found that conversion from unfamiliar brands depends on cumulative relevance, including timely offers, promotions, product novelty, and strong brand support. No single factor dominates. Instead, purchase decisions emerge from consistent, coordinated reinforcement across multiple touchpoints.

This underscores the importance of orchestrated, data-driven communication strategies that build confidence over time rather than relying on isolated promotional triggers.

Volume Erodes Loyalty. Relevance Accelerates It.

The findings also expose the commercial cost of excessive messaging.

55% of consumers report switching brands multiple times due to marketing bombardment, while an additional 24% have considered switching.

By contrast, 79% say brands that send fewer but more targeted messages earn their loyalty faster.

More communication does not build loyalty. Relevance does.

Consumers reward brands that demonstrate contextual awareness — knowing when to engage and when to refrain.



From Relevance to Revenue

The Optimove Insights research clarifies that loyalty enhances demand long before a transaction occurs. Brands that earn a place in consumers’ mental shortlist benefit from reduced friction, higher confidence, and faster conversion.

However, loyalty cannot be assumed. It must be reinforced through accurate, consistent, and timely communication.

“In today’s environment, loyalty is not emotional affinity alone; it is behavioral economics,” said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove. “Consumers reward brands that respect their time and attention with relevance. When communication is accurate and intentional, loyalty becomes a revenue multiplier. But when brands default to messaging volume, they accelerate churn. The brands that win will be those that orchestrate every interaction with context and discipline.”

In this environment, Positionless Marketing is not merely an optimization layer; it is a structural necessity. By removing silos between data, decision-making, and execution, brands can orchestrate relevance across channels, moments, and messages.

When communication becomes intentional rather than excessive, loyalty becomes durable. And when loyalty becomes durable, revenue follows.

Report Methodology

The findings are based on a Q4 2025 online survey of 1,034 U.S. consumers aged 18+, conducted by Optimove Insights to examine loyalty, communication preferences, and digital purchasing behavior.

