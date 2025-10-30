Energy Based Aesthetic Devices Market to Reach US$14.06 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy based aesthetic devices market was valued at US$ 4.97 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 14.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.06% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The energy-based aesthetic devices market is experiencing a period of explosive growth and unparalleled innovation. Driven by specific regulatory wins and surging consumer demand, the sector is defined by tangible, technology-driven advancements. Wherein, key players are making strategic moves, expanding global footprints and solidifying market positions.

For stakeholders, understanding these granular shifts is crucial. An analysis reveals a landscape ripe with opportunity, characterized by robust financial health, intense competition, and a clear trajectory toward mainstream acceptance. A deeper dive into recent data from 2024 and 2025 showcases a market that is not just growing, but fundamentally reshaping the future of personal aesthetics.

Key Findings in Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 14.06 billion CAGR 13.06% Largest Region (2024) North America (35.27%) By Product Laser-Based Aesthetic Device (42.63%) By Gender Female (77.13%) By End Users Hospitals (32.80%) Top Drivers "Prejuvenation" trend with younger consumers seeking preventative aesthetic treatments.

Social media's powerful influence in normalizing and promoting cosmetic procedures.

Demand for post-weight loss treatments to address skin laxity. Top Trends Rise of combination therapies using multiple modalities for synergistic results.

Growing focus on regenerative aesthetics that stimulates natural collagen production. Top Challenges Overcoming patient skepticism fueled by social media misinformation and trends.

Addressing the demand for natural-looking results versus overfilled appearances.

Navigating the influx of new, unproven at-home aesthetic devices.

Regulatory Clearances and Clinical Data Validate A New Era of Market Growth

A wave of regulatory approvals is unlocking new treatments and expanding market access. The FDA is projected to grant 510(k) clearance to over 35 new energy-based aesthetic devices in 2024. A notable clearance includes Sofwave’s SUPERB technology for cellulite and an expanded indication for firming of the arms. In Europe, a similar trend is visible, with at least 40 new aesthetic devices expected to receive CE Mark approval in 2025. These certifications are critical, providing the validation needed for commercial expansion and building practitioner confidence in the burgeoning energy-based aesthetic devices market.

This foundation of regulatory support is further strengthened by rigorous clinical data. Following ANVISA's approval, Sofwave Medical is projected to install 100 SUPERB systems in Brazil by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Solta Medical received crucial NMPA approval for its Thermage FLX system in China in early 2024. The innovation pipeline is robust, with over 120 active clinical trials registered for these devices in 2024. A pivotal multi-site study involving 68 women was instrumental in securing FDA clearance for a new cellulite treatment. Underscoring this inventive spirit, InMode is expected to file more than 25 new patents in 2025, protecting its technological advancements.

Advanced Technology Adoption and Strategic System Upgrades Define Modern Aesthetic Practices in Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market

Clinics are rapidly investing in next-generation systems to meet patient expectations. Lumenis projects the installation of 1,500 new Stellar M22 multi-application platforms across North America and Europe during 2024. Technology life cycles are also shortening, with software now playing a pivotal role. For instance, a major software upgrade for the Stellar M22, designated v.7.0, is scheduled for a global rollout in Q2 2025. By 2025, an estimated 2,000 clinics will adopt AI-powered skin analysis tools, enabling highly personalized treatment plans.

The drive for superior results and efficiency is fueling a significant upgrade cycle. Solta Medical anticipates that 3,000 existing Thermage CPT users will upgrade to the Thermage FLX system by the end of 2025. The trend extends beyond the clinic, with sales of at-home LED therapy masks projected to surpass 2 million units in 2025. In the professional setting, approximately 600 new picosecond laser systems are forecast for installation in the US in 2024. Even the secondary market is thriving; Candela's certified refurbished program is on track to sell over 400 pre-owned systems in 2024, broadening access to the energy-based aesthetic devices market.

Surging Procedure Volumes and Treatment Specialization Underscore Broad Consumer Adoption

The sheer number of procedures performed highlights escalating consumer demand. Solta Medical announced the 5 millionth Thermage treatment was performed in September 2025, demonstrating immense brand loyalty. Niche procedures are also seeing dramatic growth. The number of non-surgical neck lifts performed with Ultherapy is projected to reach 400,000 in the United States in 2025. Moreover, clinics report that over 600,000 patients in 2024 will opt for subtle "tweakments," often combining multiple energy-based modalities in one session.

Core market segments in the energy-based aesthetic devices market continue their powerful expansion. The total number of non-invasive body contouring cycles is expected to exceed 4 million in North America in 2024. In parallel, an estimated 10 million laser hair removal sessions will be performed in the US in 2025. New patient segments are also emerging. Procedures for male jawline contouring are expected to reach 150,000 in 2024. The introduction of novel laser and light-based acne treatments is projected to attract 250,000 new patients in 2025, further broadening the energy-based aesthetic devices market.

Evolving Consumer Demographics and Behaviors Fundamentally Reshape Market Growth Trajectories

The market's growth is increasingly fueled by younger demographics and male patients. Consumers under 40 are projected to account for $250 million in spending on non-invasive aesthetic treatments in 2025. The number of male patients receiving energy-based skin resurfacing is anticipated to increase by 200,000 in the US from 2024 to 2025. Furthermore, approximately 1 million individuals in 2025 will undergo their first energy-based "prejuvenation" treatment before the age of 30, signaling a shift toward preventative care.

Cultural and social trends are powerful demand drivers in the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Fitness and Lifestyle Group (FLG) reports its Gen Z members are spending 65% more per week on wellness, including services like red light therapy. Market surveys in 2024 indicate that 80% of new patients cite self-evaluation during the pandemic as a primary motivator. A 2025 study found appearance on dating apps matters 9 times more than biographies, driving an estimated 300,000 young adults to seek facial enhancements. In response, device manufacturers are projected to invest $50 million in 2025 to develop technologies safe for all skin types.

Strategic Global Expansion Efforts Are Unlocking Tremendous Potential in Emerging Regions

Leading corporations are making significant investments to capture growth in international markets. L'Oréal's new €100 million production facility in Brazil, announced in 2024, is set to increase local production by 50%. Signaling similar confidence, Estée Lauder's 2025 acquisition of a Brazilian beauty brand was valued at $120 million. Device manufacturers are also expanding their reach. Lumenis will launch the first "International Stellar M22 Day" on May 22, 2025, across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to boost brand recognition.

Infrastructure and training are following this global push. More than 500 new clinics featuring advanced devices are expected to open in India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in 2025. Candela Medical plans to open 3 new advanced training centers in Southeast Asia by the end of 2025. This expansion is translating into direct sales, with unit sales of radiofrequency devices in Australia projected to increase by 5,000 units in 2025. Dubai is cementing its status as a global hub and is projected to have more than 750 aesthetic clinics by the end of 2025, with an average of 4 energy-based devices per clinic. The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is clearly expanding.

Intense Body Contouring Competition Fuels Innovation and Aggressive System Placement Strategies

The body contouring segment remains a fierce battleground within the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Allergan projects the sale of over 250,000 CoolSculpting Elite C240 large-area applicators in 2024. Competitor BTL Aesthetics aims to increase its installed base of Emsculpt Neo devices to 7,500 units globally by Q4 2025. InMode is focusing on its recurring revenue model, forecasting that income from consumables will reach $80 million for the full year 2025.

Market penetration strategies are highly targeted. Cynosure is targeting the placement of 300 new SculpSure systems specifically in the US medspa market during 2024. Cutera projects that over 1.5 million truSculpt treatment cycles will be performed globally in 2025, reflecting significant procedure volume. Candela is building a vast provider network; the number of physicians offering VelaShape III treatments is expected to surpass 10,000 worldwide by the beginning of 2025. Meanwhile, Lumenis plans to secure regulatory approval for NuEra Tight in 5 additional Latin American countries in 2024 to expand its international footprint.

Digital Marketing Dominance and Virtual Consultations Revolutionize Patient Acquisition Methods

Online channels are the new frontier for patient engagement in the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Sofwave's #Sofwave campaign is projected to achieve over 50 million impressions across Instagram and Facebook in 2024. The power of viral marketing is evident, as the hashtag #EmsculptNeo has garnered over 300 million views on TikTok as of early 2025. This online buzz translates into active patient research, with monthly Google searches for "RF microneedling" expected to average 2 million globally throughout 2025.

Companies are leveraging digital platforms for both professional and consumer education. A series of 10 webinars hosted by InMode in 2024 is expected to attract over 50,000 registrations from medical professionals. The aesthetic platform RealSelf is projected to add over 500,000 new treatment reviews in 2025, providing crucial social proof. While effective, digital acquisition has a cost, with the average price to acquire one new body contouring patient estimated at $450 in 2024. The consultation process is also evolving, with the number of virtual consultations forecast to exceed 3 million in 2025.

Strong Financial Health and Corporate Responsibility Signal A Mature, Sustainable Industry

The energy-based aesthetic devices market is characterized by robust financial activity and strong investor confidence. Venture capital is flowing into the sector, evidenced by Longevity startup Generation Lab securing $11 million in a seed round in late 2025. At least 15 M&A transactions are anticipated in 2025, with a cumulative value exceeding $2 billion. Public companies are performing well; InMode reported Q2 2025 revenues of $95.6 million and held a cash position of $512.9 million. Sofwave reported revenues of $13.2 million for H1 2024, a 27% year-over-year increase. This financial strength fuels innovation, with Cynosure's R&D expenditure for 2024 projected at $70 million. With at least two IPO filings expected in late 2025 and the average cost of a premium new system at $175,000, the market's financial underpinnings are solid.

Alongside financial growth, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is embracing corporate social responsibility. The number of manufacturers offering recyclable consumables is expected to double to 20 by the end of 2025. At least 30 new devices launched in 2024 will feature an "eco-mode" for reduced power consumption. This commitment extends to the community, with practices projected to donate over 10,000 pro-bono treatments in 2025. Manufacturers are reducing packaging waste by an average of 15% and signing ethical marketing pledges. Leading companies are also investing in the future, forecasting 100 scholarships for women in STEM in 2024. The push for sustainability is comprehensive, with at least 5 manufacturing facilities expected to achieve carbon-neutral status by the end of 2025.

Energy Based Aesthetic Devices Market Major Players:

Alma Lasers

Candela Medical

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Cutera, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Sciton, Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Venus Concept Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

TRIA Beauty, Inc.

SharpLight Technologies

