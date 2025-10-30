KBR Expands Presence in Nation’s Capital, Opens New Rosslyn Office

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) today announced the opening of a new office in Rosslyn, Virginia, in The Towers at 1100 Wilson Boulevard. The office, five minutes from the Pentagon, 10 minutes from the White House and 15 minutes from the U.S. Capitol building, will allow the company to engage further with congressional and executive stakeholders, in addition to proximity for government customers, including the Department of War and intelligence community, among many others.

The new office marks a critical step for KBR as it increases its commitment to the nation’s capital. The company currently has 37,000 global employees, with approximately 900 employees working across four offices in the Washington, D.C. area, located in Fairfax and Chantilly, Virginia, and Fulton and Lexington Park, Maryland. KBR will have key executive leaders working out of the new Rosslyn office.

“KBR is doubling down on the D.C.-area to better help our government customers solve some of their most complex issues,” said KBR President for Defense, Intel and Space Mark Kavanaugh. “With the government taking on ambitious and critical national security projects like the Golden Dome, private sector support is necessary. KBR stands ready to help execute on these missions.”

In addition to opening its new office, KBR has also started to recruit new hires and create new roles to help boost its continued growth and presence in the D.C. area. KBR expects its new D.C.-area resources will also play a critical role in supporting the administration as it begins to stand up and operationalize the Golden Dome missile defense system, as well as other projects and missions.

In September 2025, KBR announced plans to spin off its Mission Technology Solutions business, which will become a new publicly traded company. It will operate with deep domain expertise and mission-critical capabilities, enabling advantage for government customers globally. It is aligned with high-demand national security and space priorities with growing budgets driven by secular trends.

