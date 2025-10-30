BNP Paribas SA 2025 SREP notification: P2R requirements lower compared to 2024 SREP

2025 SREP NOTIFICATION:

BNP Paribas has received the notification by the European Central Bank of the outcome of the 2025 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), which sets out the Group’s capital requirements and leverage ratio on a consolidated basis.

The Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) that the Group must meet as of 1st January 2026 on a consolidated basis is 1.73% (a decrease of 11 bps compared to 2024 SREP), including 1.05% in the form of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (down 9 bps compared to 2024 SREP).

As such, the CET1 requirement as of 1st January 2026 is 10.44% (excluding the Pillar 2 Guidance). It includes 1.50% for the G-SIB buffer, 2.50% for the Conservation buffer, 1.05% for the Pillar 2 Requirement1 (P2R), 0.75% of countercyclical buffer2 and 0.14% of systemic buffer2.

The requirement for the Tier 1 Capital ratio is 12.23% 3 (of which 1.34% for the P2R).

(of which 1.34% for the P2R). The requirement for the Total Capital ratio is 14.62% 3 (of which 1.73% for the P2R).

(of which 1.73% for the P2R). The requirement for the leverage ratio remains unchanged at 3.85%3, including 0.10% of Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R-LR).

As of 30 September 2025, the BNP Paribas Group is significantly above the regulatory requirements with:

Minimal requirements Levels

as at 30.09.25 As at 30.09.25 As at 01.01.26 CET1 10.51% 10.44% 12.50% TIER 1 12.31% 12.23% 14.44% TOTAL CAPITAL 14.71% 14.62% 16.73% LEVERAGE 3.85% 3.85% 4.34%

Additionally, the results of the 2025 stress test conducted by the EBA and the ECB have enabled the Group to be positioned in the first bucket of the ECB’s Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G), within a range of 0 to 100 basis points, lower than the previous range of 50 to 200 basis points.

These results reflect the structural improvements in the Group’s profile, the solidity of its capital structure and the prudent management of its balance sheet.

1 CET1 requirement related to Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) now includes 100% of the add-on related to non-performing exposures on aged loans granted before 26 April 2019 equivalent to 0.18%, down 0.06% compared to 2024 SREP.

2 Computation based on RWA of €779bn as at 30.09.25.

3 Excluding the Pillar 2 Guidance.





Attachment