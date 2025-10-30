Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos Honored for His Contribution to the Maritime Industry and Philanthropy





ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation (“TEN”) was honored at the annual “Chrysanthemum Ball” Gala in New York, a leading social and philanthropic event organized by the Philanthropic Brotherhood of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

Held on October 24, 2025, this year’s gala paid tribute to Dr. Tsakos’s enduring contribution to the global maritime industry and his lifelong dedication to philanthropy, education, and community welfare. The recognition was presented before an audience of top diplomats, business leaders, shipowners, and prominent members of the international and Hellenic diaspora, acknowledging Dr. Tsakos’s leadership, integrity, and humanitarian vision.

Continuing a long family tradition of giving, the Tsakos family established in 2010 the Maria Tsakos Public Benefit Foundation – International Centre for Maritime Research and Tradition in Chios, in honor of the late Maria P. Tsakos.

In 2018, the Foundation opened the Tsakos Enhanced Education Nautical School on the island of Chios, Greece’s first private, non-profit nautical high school/lyceum (ages 14-17) dedicated to maritime education.

Since its inception, the Foundation has fully financed the education of more than 500 students across Greece, South America, and West Africa.

Building upon this milestone, in September 2024, the Foundation inaugurated the Tsakos Merchant Marine Academy also in Chios, marking the establishment of the first non-state, non-profit merchant marine academy in Greece. This initiative redefines maritime education, combining academic excellence with hands-on seamanship and environmental stewardship.

The short video showcases the Foundation’s ongoing contribution to maritime education and social welfare.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, one scrubber fitted suezmax vessel, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President &COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56d120c6-db8e-4a1d-8517-c43128ef5b46