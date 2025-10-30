RaceTrac and Red Bull Team Up to Keep Guests Energized as Daylight Saving Time Ends

Atlanta, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the clock “falls back” this weekend, and it starts getting darker earlier, everyone could use an extra pick-me-up to power through the day. That’s why RaceTrac, a leading convenience store and fuel retailer, and Red Bull have teamed up to help guests stay energized and focused.

From Saturday, November 1 through Tuesday, November 4, RaceTrac Rewards members can score a free 8.4-ounce Red Bull energy drink at any RaceTrac location across the country. To redeem the offer, members can simply show their app at the register. This offer is limited to one per customer during the promotion period and with an in store purchase.

Anyone can sign up to start earning points in-store with the RaceTrac Rewards program and RaceTrac app , available for download on iOS and Android devices.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com .

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide, with over 12 billion cans consumed last year. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz can contains 80 mg of caffeine, comparable to the caffeine content found in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com .

