EG America commits $150,000 to support disabled veterans this November

ERLANGER, Ky., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the seventh consecutive year, EG America is launching a campaign throughout its 1,500 convenience stores to donate or raise at least $150,000 for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit organization that serves veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.

Throughout November, guests visiting EG America’s Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores can donate $1, $5 or another amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. In addition, veterans and service members will receive a complimentary cup of coffee on Veterans Day, while supplies last.

“We take pride in our continued partnership with DAV and are honored to support the vital services they provide to our nation’s veterans,” said Russ Colaco, CEO of EG Group. “We’re honored to recognize those who have served, including the many dedicated veterans within our own organization.”

DAV provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations. Every year, DAV’s no-cost services help 1 million veterans access the benefits and health care they’ve earned while connecting them with meaningful employment and representing their voice on Capitol Hill.

"We’re incredibly thankful for EG America’s longstanding commitment to DAV’s mission to empower America’s veterans and their families,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV’s CEO and national adjutant. “EG America has raised more than $4 million for DAV since the inception of the partnership. Thanks to the support of organizations like EG America, we’ve been able to focus on keeping the promise to America’s veterans for more than 100 years.”

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About EG America

With 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. As the operator Cumberland Farms and 9 other c-store banners, we are committed to becoming America’s preferred ‘one-stop’ destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality grocery and fuel products, and supporting the communities in which we live and work. EG America also operates Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores and is owned by EG Group, a leading international fuel station and convenience store retailer. For more information about EG America, visit us at eg-america.com or follow us on LinkedIn.