Dexcom partners with Disabled American Veterans as part of new strategic initiative

ERLANGER, Ky., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced today a new strategic partnership with Dexcom, the global leader in glucose biosensing. As part of the partnership, Dexcom will support DAV’s mission and collaborate on a diabetes resource page for veterans and their caregivers. This will be Dexcom’s first partnership with a nonprofit organization serving veterans.

The prevalence of diabetes among veterans is estimated to be around 25%, a figure that highlights the urgent need for targeted diabetes care and management. Launching in early 2026, the resource page will provide an understanding of the prevalence of diabetes among veterans, especially those with Type 2 diabetes, and various treatment options.

“The impact of military service on diabetes cannot be overlooked—veterans are nearly twice as likely to develop the disease as the general population,” said DAV’s CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski. “DAV is committed to empowering veterans with the knowledge and tools to manage diabetes and lead healthier lives, and we’re grateful for Dexcom’s partnership in providing these vital resources.”

DAV provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations, their families, survivors and caregivers. Every year, DAV’s no-cost services help 1 million veterans access the benefits and health care they’ve earned while connecting them with meaningful employment and representing their voice on Capitol Hill.

To learn more about DAV and Dexcom, please visit https://dav.org and https://www.dexcom.com/.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.