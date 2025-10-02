DAV and REGIMENT partner to empower veterans through gaming

Washington, D.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the nation’s leading nonprofit supporting injured and ill veterans, and REGIMENT, the largest veteran gaming community, are partnering to empower veterans through the therapeutic and community-building power of gaming.

This partnership combines DAV's more than a century of experience advocating for veterans with REGIMENT's established presence and authenticity within the military veteran digital gaming community. The goal is to ensure no veteran is left behind in the digital age while fostering a sense of purpose, camaraderie and support through online gaming.

Through this partnership, veterans and their families will have access to holistic support, combining REGIMENT's focus on mental health and social connection through gaming with DAV’s critical benefits assistance and advocacy.

The partnership also aims to raise awareness about the benefits of gaming for mental health and educate the veteran community on the full scope of services offered by DAV. Gaming, when used intentionally, can be a powerful tool for both mental and physical rehabilitation. It can help improve cognitive function and motor skills, as well as provide a positive outlet for stress and reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

“We want veterans in all communities — including those online — to know support is available to them,”

DAV CEO Barry Jesinoski said. “This initiative will provide a platform where all veterans, regardless of their illness, injury or perceived limitations, can find camaraderie, help and connect with the benefits they’ve rightfully earned because of their service.”

“Gaming is more than just a pastime for us — it's a critical bridge back to community and purpose,” REGIMENT founder and CEO Christopher Earl said. “This collaboration with DAV is vital because it ensures we're not just connecting veterans to each other, but also to the life-changing resources they earned. It’s about building a community where everyone feels understood and has a direct path to the support they need to thrive."

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About REGIMENT

REGIMENT was founded in 2020 with the explicit mission of uniting veterans and service members of the U.S. Armed Forces, through the power of gaming. Video games have been proven to help Veterans with recovery from physical and emotional trauma. Our focus is overcoming issues that service members and veterans face. Cut from the same cloth, we will ensure that no one is left to feel alone, deserted, or weak.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE. WE HAVE YOUR SIX. Learn more at https://regiment.gg/