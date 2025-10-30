The Lundquist Institute Awarded $9 Million to Launch Community Center of Excellence for Regenerative Medicine

Torrance, CA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Wang, MD, and Lynda Polgreen, MD, MS, investigators at The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, have been awarded $9 million from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to establish the South Los Angeles Community Center of Excellence for Regenerative Medicine (SoLA-CCERM) at The Lundquist Institute. SoLA-CCERM is a pioneering initiative designed to expand access to cutting-edge regenerative therapies and create a robust pipeline of skilled healthcare professionals serving Los Angeles County’s most diverse and underserved communities.

In partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, SoLA-CCERM will serve more than 750,000 patients across county-operated medical centers and clinics. This landmark investment will make regenerative medicine research and therapies, including advanced gene and cell-based treatments, accessible to patients who have historically had little or no opportunity to participate in clinical trials.

“Out-of-reach advanced therapy that have the potential to cure health-deliberating genetic diseases will be available through SoLA-CCERM,” said Dr. Wang. “Our geographically diverse and functionally isolated community will be informed that participation in clinical trials will lead to new treatments.”

The center will upgrade existing clinical research and pharmacy infrastructure to support the delivery of in vivo gene therapies and, eventually, off-the-shelf cell therapies in an ambulatory setting. Through its patient navigator initiative and CIRM’s Patient Access and Support Program, the center will help patients navigate the clinical trial process—providing education, transportation, and personalized assistance from trained patient navigators who guide them every step of the way.

In addition to improving patient access, SoLA-CCERM will create hands-on training and career opportunities in regenerative medicine. This center will partner with community colleges, universities, and healthcare organizations to train clinicians, researchers, and students at all levels through education and mentorship programs designed to reflect advances of regenerative medicine for our diverse community.

SoLA-CCERM will build on bi-directional partnerships with community-based organizations and engage patient advocacy groups and affected patients to support community education, outreach, and increase clinical trial participation. Through collaboration with CIRM’s Alpha Clinic Network, SoLA-CCERM will connect local patients with clinical trials across the state, ensuring seamless coordination of care and the broadest possible access to promising new therapies.

By strengthening research infrastructure, investing in education, and prioritizing community engagement, this new Center of Excellence will deliver lasting benefits for California, expanding the reach of regenerative medicine and transforming health outcomes for generations to come.

