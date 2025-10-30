TME Pharma publishes its semi annual results and half-year report

Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2025, 21.00am CET – TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases, publishes today its semi annual results and half-year report.

The first half of the year was marked by TME Pharma's reorganization to a lower-cost outsourced staffing model. The results of this can be seen from H2 onwards, namely a significant reduction in costs. On June 25th, the reorganization process was completed with the appointment of new CEO, D.M. van den Ouden. The announced cost savings, the arrival of the new CEO, and the newly announced strategy enabled the raising of €1.7 million through a bond issuance in May 2025. An additional €500,000 was raised in August 2025, underscoring investor confidence in the communicated strategy.

Although the number of employees has been reduced, the company's expertise has been retained. Discussions with potential future partners continue, and TME Pharma remains committed to continuing research and development of its NOX A12 and NOX E36 assets. In addition to these assets, TME Pharma is now actively seeking to expand its activities, including through investments in potentially profitable and cash-flow generating businesses.

Turnover in H1 2024 was €27k compared to €0 in H1 2024. TME Pharma recorded a net loss of €2.1m in H1 2025 compared to €3.2m in H1 2024. The cash position was €2.06m on 30-06-2025 compared to €2.70m on 30-06-2024. Equity is negative at €570k. The financial visibility extends to May 28, 2026, and if necessary, the Company can negotiate an extension of the maturity of the debt maturing on May 28, 2026, to improve financial visibility.

The semi-annual report is available on the website of TME Pharma.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of TME Pharma, said: “I only joined the company at the end of the reporting period. However, I am pleased with how the transition with the previous team went and continue to work closely with the previous CEO, Aram Mangasarian. I am convinced we will succeed, and thanks to the new low-cost structure, there is less stress on the organization than before. I would like to emphasize again that I am a shareholder in TME Pharma myself and also invested in debt products in May and August of this year, with the aim of preventing further dilution as much as possible.”

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company’s lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. The Company’s two lead assets are:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





The Company, under the leadership of its new CEO, Diede van den Ouden, who joined in the June 2025, is currently undertaking a strategic restructuring with the goal of providing the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources (€1.7 million raised in May 2025, including €500,000 from the new CEO)

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards

Gaining exposure to digital assets via newly established crypto brokerage account

Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com .

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma’s dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma’s planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Management will now iParallel to its core biotechnology activities, the company is exploring potential acquisitions and partnerships in stable, profitable businesses. These efforts are aimed at creating a fundamentally profitable corporate structure in which revenues from non-core activities will support and strengthen the further development of its patented drug candidates, which remain the company's flagship products, NOXA12 and NOX-E36.

