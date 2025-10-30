Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend for Q4 2025 and Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization by $100 Million

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock to be paid on December 19, 2025 to all common stockholders of record as of December 5, 2025.

Exponent has paid, and expects to pay, quarterly dividends each year in March, June, September, and December. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination of Exponent’s Board of Directors.

In addition, Exponent’s Board of Directors increased the Company’s authority to repurchase shares of its common stock by $100 million. This is in addition to the $21.6 million available for repurchase as of October 3, 2025.

“Today’s actions reflect the Board’s confidence in our strategy, strong cash flow generation, and commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The combination of a consistent dividend and an increased share repurchase authorization underscores the strength of our balance sheet and our disciplined approach to capital allocation.”

About Exponent



Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Exponent’s consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent’s offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent’s consultants, laboratories, databases, and computing resources work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656­-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.



Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains, and incorporates by reference, certain “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the rules promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document and in the documents incorporated herein by reference, the words “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company or its management with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such material differences include the possibility that the demand for our services may decline as a result of changes in generally applicable and industry-specific economic conditions, the timing of engagements for our services, the effects of competitive services and pricing, the absence of backlog related to our business, our ability to attract and retain key employees, the effect of tort reform and government regulation on our business, and liabilities resulting from claims made against us. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the report. The inclusion of such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such forward-looking statements.