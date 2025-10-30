Exponent Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 3, 2025.

“Exponent delivered a strong third quarter, achieving double digit net revenue growth that reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and our ability to deliver value across industries,” stated Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Increasing demand for dispute-related work drove robust growth in reactive engagements across the energy, transportation, life sciences and construction sectors. Proactive engagements were led by risk management and asset integrity projects in the utilities sector and regulatory consulting in the chemical sector. While these were offset by lower activity in consumer electronics, we are encouraged by improving demand trends in this space as we enter the fourth quarter.

“As artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into safety-critical systems, Exponent is helping clients navigate risk and innovate responsibly. From automotive and utilities to life sciences and consumer products, our teams are at the forefront of addressing the increasingly complex technical and human-machine challenges that accompany rapid technological change. As innovation accelerates, so does our differentiation, driven by a one-of-a-kind, integrated ecosystem of experts that is uniquely positioned to tackle complex challenges while capturing new opportunities for growth,” Dr. Corrigan continued.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues and revenues before reimbursements for the third quarter of 2025 increased 8% to $147.1 million and 10% to $137.1 million, respectively, as compared to $136.3 million and $125.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income increased to $28.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $26.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards was $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent’s consolidated tax rate was 27.4% in the third quarter, as compared to 27.5% for the same period in 2024.

EBITDA1 increased to $38.8 million, or 28.3% of revenues before reimbursements, in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $35.8 million, or 28.6% of revenues before reimbursements in the third quarter of 2024.

Year to Date Financial Results

Total revenues and revenues before reimbursements for the first three quarters of 2025 increased 3% to $434.6 million and 3% to $407.4 million, respectively, as compared to $421.7 million and $394.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income decreased to $81.2 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, through the first three quarters of 2025, as compared to $85.4 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. During the first three quarters of 2025, we realized a negative tax impact associated with share-based awards of $0.4 million, as compared to a positive benefit of $2.2 million during the same period one year ago. Inclusive of the tax impact associated with share-based awards, Exponent’s consolidated tax rate was 28.2% through the first three quarters of 2025, as compared to 26.4% for the same period last year.

EBITDA1 decreased to $113.4 million, or 27.8% of revenues before reimbursements, through the first three quarters of 2025, as compared to $115.8 million, or 29.3% of revenues before reimbursements, in the same period of 2024.

Through the first three quarters of 2025, Exponent paid $46.7 million in dividends, repurchased $72.7 million of common stock, and closed the period with $207.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In a separate press release today, Exponent announced its quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 to be paid on December 19, 2025 and reiterated its intent to continue to pay quarterly dividends. Additionally, our Board of Directors approved an increase in our current stock repurchase program of $100 million. This is in addition to the $21.6 million available for repurchase as of October 3, 2025.

Business Overview

Exponent’s engineering and other scientific segment represented 84% of the Company’s revenues before reimbursements in the third quarter and through the first three quarters of 2025. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment increased 10% in the third quarter and 3% through the first three quarters of 2025, as compared to the prior year period. Growth during the quarter was driven by demand for Exponent's risk management and asset integrity management services in the utilities industry and dispute-related services in the energy, automotive and medical device sectors.

Exponent’s environmental and health segment represented 16% of the Company’s revenues before reimbursements in the third quarter and through the first three quarters of 2024. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment increased 9% in the third quarter and 2% through the first three quarters of 2025, as compared to the prior year period. Growth in this segment was driven by increased regulatory consulting engagements in the chemicals industry.

Business Outlook

“We delivered strong financial performance during the third quarter of 2025 and are encouraged by the influx of new engagements and high-quality talent coming into the business. We are strategically increasing headcount to support growth while generating solid utilization and strong rate realization, reflecting our differentiation in the marketplace,” commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “As we close out 2025, we are maintaining our revenue guidance and raising our margin guidance for the full year. Looking ahead, our conviction in Exponent’s long-term growth trajectory remains steadfast, as reflected in the Board of Directors’ recent approval to increase our share repurchase authorization.”

Exponent is returning to a 13-week fiscal fourth quarter in 2025, which poses a headwind for comparisons since Q4 of fiscal 2024 benefited from a 14th week. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Exponent anticipates:

Revenues before reimbursements to grow in the low to mid-single digits (high single-digit to low double-digit growth when adjusted for the extra week during Q4 of 2024); and,

EBITDA1 to be 26.0% to 27.0% of revenues before reimbursements.

Exponent is returning to a 52-week fiscal year in 2025, which poses a headwind for full-year comparisons since fiscal 2024 benefited from a 53rd week. For the full fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024, Exponent anticipates:

Revenues before reimbursements to grow in the low single digits; and,

EBITDA1 to be 27.4% to 27.65% of revenues before reimbursements.

“Rapid innovation is accelerating industry transformation as companies strive to compete, while expectations for safety, health, and the environment reach new heights and the consequences of failure intensify. Exponent is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these enduring and powerful trends, driving long-term growth and value creation for our stakeholders,” concluded Dr. Corrigan.

Today's Conference Call Information

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures 1

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income, and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present, and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exponent has provided its outlook regarding EBITDA as a percentage of revenues before reimbursements. The Company has not reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided and the Company is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the effect of these items without unreasonable effort. For example, the Company is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the impact of equity awards on Exponent’s taxes without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material effect on Exponent’s results computed in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between the historical GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release is provided in the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Exponent

Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Exponent’s consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent’s offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent’s consultants, laboratories, databases, and computing resources work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains, and incorporates by reference, certain “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the rules promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document and in the documents incorporated herein by reference, the words “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company or its management with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such material differences include the possibility that the demand for our services may decline as a result of changes in generally applicable and industry-specific economic conditions, the timing of engagements for our services, the effects of competitive services and pricing, the absence of backlog related to our business, our ability to attract and retain key employees, the effect of tort reform and government regulation on our business, and liabilities resulting from claims made against us. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the report. The inclusion of such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such forward-looking statements.

EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Quarters Ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues Revenues before reimbursements $ 137,073 $ 125,085 $ 407,378 $ 394,726 Reimbursements 10,047 11,194 27,211 27,022 Revenues 147,120 136,279 434,589 421,748 Operating expenses Compensation and related expenses 87,726 81,954 261,103 251,747 Other operating expenses 12,655 11,975 36,822 33,691 Reimbursable expenses 10,047 11,194 27,211 27,022 General and administrative expenses 7,654 5,309 18,806 16,984 118,082 110,432 343,942 329,444 Operating income 29,038 25,847 90,647 92,304 Other income (expense), net Interest income, net 2,312 2,559 7,370 7,416 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 7,267 7,531 15,175 16,322 9,579 10,090 22,545 23,738 Income before income taxes 38,617 35,937 113,192 116,042 Income taxes 10,573 9,893 31,945 30,629 Net income $ 28,044 $ 26,044 $ 81,247 $ 85,413 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 1.59 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 1.58 $ 1.66 Shares used in per share computations: Basic 50,872 51,177 51,113 51,098 Diluted 51,179 51,622 51,454 51,527







EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS October 3, 2025 and January 3, 2025 (unaudited) (in thousands) October 3, January 3, 2025

2025

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,380 $ 258,901 Accounts receivable, net

181,996 161,407 Prepaid expenses and other assets 27,410 26,573 Total current assets 416,786 446,881 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 72,244 73,007 Operating lease right-of-use asset 73,312 75,248 Goodwill

8,607 8,607 Other assets

190,500 173,527 $ 761,449 $ 777,270 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,453 $ 22,136 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 108,922 119,285 Deferred revenues

12,902 16,369 Operating lease liability

6,490 5,393 Total current liabilities 154,767 163,183 Other liabilities

127,713 116,935 Operating lease liability

76,108 76,084 Total liabilities

358,588 356,202 Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

66 66 Additional paid-in capital

367,010 345,689 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,402 ) (3,791 ) Retained earnings

658,788 624,151 Treasury stock, at cost

(620,601 ) (545,047 ) Total stockholders' equity 402,861 421,068 $ 761,449 $ 777,270







EXPONENT, INC. EBITDA and EBITDAS (1) For the Quarters Ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Income

$ 28,044 $ 26,044 $ 81,247 $ 85,413 Add back (subtract): Income taxes

10,573 9,893 31,945 30,629 Interest income, net

(2,312 ) (2,559 ) (7,370 ) (7,416 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,532 2,389 7,544 7,199 EBITDA (1) 38,837 35,767 113,366 115,825 Stock-based compensation 5,341 5,465 18,767 18,382 EBITDAS (1) $ 44,178 $ 41,232 $ 132,133 $ 134,207 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





