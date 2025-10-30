Synergy CHC Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings and Conference Call Information

WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, before the open of market trading.

In conjunction with reporting third quarter 2025 results, Synergy will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Ross, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Fickett. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Synergy’s website. To access the call by phone, please register here and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.