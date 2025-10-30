Cycurion Leadership Outlines 2025 Milestones and Highlights Operational Goals for 2026 in New Interview

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced the release of a comprehensive new interview featuring Kevin Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cycurion, Inc.

In the interview, Mr. Kelly shares insights into Cycurion’s strategic vision, recent milestones, and the evolving cybersecurity landscape. He discusses the company’s commitment to innovation, its expanding footprint in government and commercial markets, and the critical role of cybersecurity from Wall Street to Main Street.

For more, pull the company filings and press releases and watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/z0kfp7SAWPI.

In the interview Kelly stated, "First and foremost, Cycurion is a tech-enabled, AI-driven cybersecurity company. We leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to lock down and secure organizations, protecting them from today’s increasingly sophisticated and persistent threats. These nefarious actors are coming at us from every angle, making cybersecurity more critical than ever, whether it’s safeguarding individuals or defending large corporations.

Kelly continued, “Cycurion also supports a wide range of federal and state agencies, including the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense, and many others. In addition to our federal engagements, we’re actively partnering with state and local governments, currently in Texas, Illinois and expanding into several additional states as part of our national growth strategy."

Cycurion’s offer is unique: it is currently the only company with the ability to precisely identify where within an organization a breach occurs. Historically, breach alerts provided limited context, often lacking actionable detail. Today, Cycurion delivers pinpoint intelligence, including the exact geographic location of the breach, the specific department affected, and whether containment measures are required across other areas of the organization.

In closing, Kelly surmised, “We are serving the underserved and protecting all businesses including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in an unforgiving digital landscape. We must be right 100% of the time. The adversary only once.”

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

More info: www.cycurion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Cycurion and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcomes of the Company’s investigations, any potential legal proceedings, including the John Doe lawsuit, or the future performance of the Company’s stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Cycurion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cycurion anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Cycurion assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Cycurion’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

