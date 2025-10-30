Newsweek and Statista Recognize America’s Best in Customer Service for 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with global data and business intelligence leader Statista , announced today the 2026 ranking of America’s Best Customer Service, recognizing 730 U.S. companies that go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service experiences.

The America’s Best Customer Service 2026 list highlights brands across 166 categories that customers say are setting the benchmark for service quality, responsiveness, and reliability. From retail and financial services to travel, healthcare, and digital platforms, these companies represent what great customer care looks like in practice.

“When it comes to earning trust and loyalty, good service is everything,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. “These companies understand that the way they treat customers defines their brand more than any marketing campaign ever could. We’re proud to celebrate organizations that consistently deliver outstanding service.”

The ranking is based on an independent survey of more than 200,000 consumers, who evaluated companies they’ve interacted with in the past three years. Customers rated brands on the likelihood of recommendation and five key dimensions:

Quality of Communication

Professional Competence

Range of Services

Customer Focus

Accessibility





Each category’s top-ranked companies were identified based on customer evaluations collected between June and July 2025, providing a transparent and data-driven picture of service excellence in America.

Brands recognized this year include Advance Auto Parts, Aflac, Cabela’s, Lululemon Athletica, and Old Navy, among others, representing both national retailers and specialized service providers that put customers first.

To view the full list of America’s Best Customer Service 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2026

