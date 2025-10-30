Families Turn to Herbal Remedies for Immune Support This Cold and Flu Season

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Parents know the familiar scene: the school year starts, and your child comes home with sniffles, but prioritizing wellness makes it easier to keep the whole household thriving. That is one reason more people are turning to herbal remedies for everyday immune support.

Harker Herbals, New Zealand’s leading natural wellness company, has been making liquid herbal blends for over 40 years and is now available in the United States.

“Herbal remedies are great way to help the body’s natural defenses, giving you daily support so you’re ready for whatever cold and flu season throws at you,” said Roxana Ehsani, RD and Nutritionist.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For adults, that can mean stronger immunity and steady energy to be your best self at work, family and seasonal stressors. For kids, it means daily immune support that is gentle, safe and designed to taste good, making it easier for parents to keep kids’ health top of mind through school and activities.

One of the company’s adult formulations, Immune and Energy, includes vegan-friendly ingredients and herbs such as Ashwagandha, Siberian Ginseng, Reishi mushroom and Astragalus. For children, Harker Herbals has developed a version for ages 3 to 12 with a milder blend of botanicals and a raspberry flavor that has zero sugar.

When you’re already feeling under the weather, it helps to have extra support to move chest congestion. Harker Herbals has a range of products for the whole family to ease respiratory discomfort.

Incorporate the liquid formulations into your routine to support your family's immune health and energy throughout cold and flu season so you can stay resilient, balanced, and ready to thrive all year long.

Learn more at harkerherbals.com.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.