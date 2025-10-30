amika Expands Retail Footprint with National Launch at Ulta Beauty

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amika , the Brooklyn-based, B Corp-certified haircare brand that’s known for its inclusive, high-performing formulas and playful spirit, is proud to announce its official debut at Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, and amika’s first new brick and mortar retail partnership in over 10 years in the US.

Starting December 1, amika products will be available in all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online at Ulta.com . Ulta Beauty guests will soon have access to amika’s salon-backed innovations, including a range of washcare, masks, and styling products including but not limited to: the #1 dry shampoo SKU in the prestige haircare market*, perk up dry shampoo, as well as the bestselling soulfood nourishing hair mask, and some of the newest additions to the product collection, frizz-me-not hydrating anti-frizz treatment and forget frizz anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner.

amika’s launch at Ulta Beauty marks a pivotal next step in the brand’s evolution from salon prestige to omnichannel retail leadership. Founded in 2007 in Brooklyn as a professional haircare brand, amika has built deep credibility and trust among stylists, with 42% of amika’s consumers first discovering the brand through their salon or stylist. As stylists continue to play a central role in driving awareness and advocacy, amika’s expansion into Ulta Beauty reflects a natural progression in making its salon-quality performance more accessible to consumers nationwide. This move not only strengthens amika’s omnichannel presence, bridging professional and retail, but also reinforces its mission to deliver high-performing, inclusive haircare that meets people where they shop, whether in salons, specialty retailers, or online.

“Expanding into Ulta Beauty marks an exciting new chapter for amika,” said Chelsea Riggs, amika CEO. “Ranked #4 and the fastest growing among the top 10 salon haircare brands**, amika was born in the salon and built by a community of stylists and beauty lovers. We’re thrilled to bring our professional-grade products and inclusive haircare philosophy to Ulta Beauty’s diverse and devoted guests across the country. With Ulta’s own in-store salons and talented stylists, this partnership further underscores the amika heritage as a professional brand and reinforces our commitment to delivering salon-level performance and results to all.”

amika is proud to join Ulta Beauty’s respected brand portfolio as a friend to all hair, bringing results-driven solutions that celebrate self-expression, community, and care for all hair textures and types. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued growth and supports its mission to make prestige haircare accessible and joyful for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to welcome amika, a brand our community has requested for some time, to all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and on Ulta.com,” said Penny Coy, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. “As we continue to solidify Ulta Beauty as the go-to destination for all things hair through our unmatched product assortment and in-store salon experiences, this partnership brings even more excitement to our guests. With amika’s roots in professional salons and a brand story grounded in performance and creativity, the alignment in our partnership is seamless. Making the brand more accessible both on shelves and through salon services is a natural synergy that enhances the way our guests discover, get educated and experience hair care. We’re excited to introduce even more beauty lovers to amika’s high-performing, fun-loving products in an environment that truly reflects our shared DNA.”

To support the partnership, Ulta Beauty stores will feature three exclusive sets, curated with amika bestsellers, that will be available in all stores nationwide. Additionally, as part of the rollout, amika will be a part of a Salon Brand Feature from 12/28-1/24, further reinforcing the brand’s salon heritage and giving guests a chance to experience amika firsthand—from the shampoo bowl to the styling chair.

About amika

amika means friend. We’re a fearless, Brooklyn-born haircare brand and a friend to all hair, hairstylists, the planet, and you. We are devoted to caring for your hair while cultivating community + self-expression. amika is salon-raised, has a superfruit soul, and is rooted in results for all strands. We flip hair rules on their head and make prestige haircare joyful and accessible to everyone. At amika, all hair is welcome. For more information, visit www.loveamika.com .

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to approximately 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through a joint venture in Mexico, a franchise in the Middle East, and its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

