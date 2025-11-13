amika Deepens Its Commitment to Industry Equity with Third Annual “Rooted in Growth” Program, Awarding $200,000 to Emerging Haircare Founders

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amika, the Brooklyn-born, B Corp-certified haircare brand, announces the recipients of its third annual Rooted in Growth grant and mentorship program, an initiative designed to uplift and empower underrepresented entrepreneurs shaping the future of haircare.

For the third year in a row, amika has partnered with the Fifteen Percent Pledge to champion entrepreneurs whose voices and visions have been historically underrepresented in venture capital. Together, they’re creating more equitable pathways for founders from diverse backgrounds, spanning race, gender, identity, and economic experience, to access the funding, mentorship, and industry networks needed to grow and thrive.

This year, four visionary founders of the brands MoKnowsHair, SQUIGS, The Frontal Queen and Young King Hair Care, will each receive a $50,000 grant, along with a four-month mentorship program and exclusive networking opportunities with amika executives and leading voices across the professional hair and beauty community.

“We’re so proud to continue Rooted in Growth into its third year,” said Chelsea Riggs, CEO of amika. “As a brand founded on friendship and rooted in community, we believe access and mentorship are key to unlocking a more inclusive future in beauty. This program is our way of supporting the next generation of founders who are driving meaningful change, both behind the chair and beyond it.”

The 2025 winners of the Rooted in Growth grant shared the following quotes about being selected into the program:

Adey Olaoluwa, founder and CEO of The Frontal Queen said, “I’m beyond honored to be selected as one of the Rooted in Growth recipients. I've always believed in the power of creativity, culture, and community, and this grant is such a powerful affirmation of that. We can’t wait to grow with the support of amika and the Fifteen Percent Pledge, and to show what’s possible when you bet on Black beauty.”

Cora & Stefan Miller, co-founders of Young King Hair Care said, “This grant from amika represents more than financial support, it’s an investment in representation, empowerment, and opportunity. It allows us to expand into a key channel for growth while continuing to create space for young Black boys, teens, and young adults to see themselves reflected and celebrated through products made just for them.”

Monica Stevens, founder of MoKnowsHair said, "I am humbled to be chosen for this opportunity to learn and grow my business. This grant is going to allow me to offer stylists resources for healthy, textured hair care that will elevate their salons and clientele."

Nikita Charuza, founder and CEO of SQUIGS said, “I'm beyond honored that SQUIGS was chosen to be a part of amika's Rooted in Growth recipient! As a proud, bootstrapped South Asian owned and inspired brand, our mission of Happy Headcare was created to make Ayurveda feel fun and approachable to all.”

With its salon-raised roots and decades of industry expertise, amika will guide these business owners as they scale, offering financial support as well as mentorship in product development, marketing, operations, and distribution.

