Quorum Information Technologies Files Management Information Circular for November 26, 2025, Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Access Meeting Materials Electronically

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: QIS) (“Quorum” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its management information circular (the “Circular”) and related proxy materials for its special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of Quorum (the “Quorum Shareholders”), scheduled to be held on November 26, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain time) at the Conference Centre, 3rd Floor, Manulife Place, 707-5th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1V8.

Special Meeting on November 26, 2025

At the Meeting, Quorum Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) approving a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving Quorum, the Quorum Shareholders, and 2745122 Alberta Inc. (the "Purchaser"), an affiliate of Valsoft Corporation Inc., to be carried out pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated as of September 22, 2025 between Quorum and the Purchaser.

The Board of Directors of Quorum unanimously recommends that Quorum Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Mailing of Meeting Materials and General Advisory on Canada Post Strike and Related Disruption

Mailing of the Meeting materials has commenced, and Quorum Shareholders should receive them in due course. All of the Meeting materials can be accessed on Quorum’s corporate website (https://quoruminformationsystems.com/agm/ ) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Quorum’s issuer profile.

Registered Quorum Shareholders

Registered Quorum Shareholders are encouraged to vote their Quorum common shares via the internet at https://css.olympiatrust.com/pxlogin or email proxy@olympiatrust.com.

Beneficial Quorum Shareholders

Due to the ongoing Canada Post labour dispute, it is possible that Beneficial Quorum Shareholders may experience a delay in receiving the Meeting materials and are encouraged to access the Meeting materials electronically as noted above. Beneficial Quorum Shareholders experiencing a delay in receiving the Meeting materials should contact their broker or other intermediary for assistance in obtaining their individual control numbers in order to vote their Quorum common shares. Beneficial Quorum Shareholders are encouraged to vote their Quorum common shares via the internet at www.proxyvote.com. We recommended that any physical forms of proxy or voting instruction forms be delivered via courier to ensure that they are received in a timely manner. The deadline for the receipt of proxies or voting instruction forms for the Meeting is 10:00 am (Calgary time) on November 24, 2025.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers rely on for their operations, including:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) , which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

, which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction. DealerMine CRM , a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“ CRM ”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“ ”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership. Autovance , a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and Customer Satisfaction Index through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and Customer Satisfaction Index through Autovance’s F&I menu solution. Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue.

a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue. VINN Automotive , a premier automotive marketplace that streamlines the vehicle research and purchase process for vehicle shoppers while helping retailers sell more efficiently.





Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Maury Marks"

President and CEO

Contacts:

Maury Marks

President and Chief Executive Officer

403-777-0036

Maury.Marks@QuorumInfoTech.com

Marilyn Bown

Chief Financial Officer

403-777-0036

Marilyn.Bown@QuorumInfoTech.com

