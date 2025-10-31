TWOPAGES Announces Winners of the “TWOPAGES TOGETHER x Design Contest Finale” in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWOPAGES, the global home décor brand redefining modern window treatment solutions, proudly announced the winners of the “ TWOPAGES TOGETHER x Design Contest Finale ” during its 10th Anniversary Celebration Event in Los Angeles. The finale marked a milestone moment that brought together hundreds of influential designers, brand partners, and creators from around the world to celebrate creativity, craftsmanship, and connection.

Final Results Announced

After 5 months of submissions and evaluation, TWOPAGES revealed the final results of the Design Contest Finale:

Winner – Sabrina Ramkhelawan (United States)

Second Place Awards (2) – Kim Morrow (Canada), Rebecca Hughes (United States)

Third Place Awards (3) – Jyll Mackie (Canada), Kate Frost (UK), Leah Berin (United States)

People’s Choice Award – Kim Morrow (Canada)

These designers’ works captured the essence of TWOPAGES’ values — blending simplicity, innovation, and artistry to make home design both inspiring and approachable.





Image Source: TWOPAGES TOGETHER x Design Contest Finale

A Celebration of Design and Togetherness

Hosted by Brooke Graham, the grand finale featured a distinguished panel of juries and brand ambassadors who embody TWOPAGES’ vision of connection through design.

The jury panel included respected design leaders Bonnie Christine, Hema Persad, Jennifer Farrell, and Lauren Jansen, who evaluated the finalists’ works based on creativity, functionality, and emotional expression.

Brand Ambassadors — Sara Le, Britt Bengoechea, Amy Switzer, and Amy Courtney — also joined the event, sharing their creative journeys with TWOPAGES and their experiences in promoting global design collaboration.

Hundreds of guests — including designers, influencers, creators, and partners — gathered for the celebration, marking a day of face-to-face connection and shared inspiration among the TWOPAGES community.





Image Source: TWOPAGES TOGETHER x Design Contest Finale

A Decade of Purpose and Innovation

The finale coincided with the 10th Anniversary of TWOPAGES, reflecting on a decade of innovation driven by one simple idea — to find the perfect answer for a window.

“TWOPAGES was born from a very simple idea: to find the perfect answer for a window,” said Ray Chen, Founder and CEO of TWOPAGES. “What should have been a joyful part of building a dream home had become a frustrating burden — that’s how TWOPAGES came to life. We are not just a curtain brand — we are a solution.”

“We use technology to express beauty, and craftsmanship to realize beauty,” Ray Chen added. “Our mission is to make curtain selection as easy, intuitive, and enjoyable as turning a page in a book.”

“The reason we are here today is simple — to be closer to our users and truly listen to their voices. Because only by listening can we innovate. Only by understanding can we truly serve.”

These authentic reflections from Ray Chen’s anniversary address tied perfectly with the contest’s spirit — showcasing how design, innovation, and community can work hand-in-hand to enhance modern living.

Celebrating Global Visibility

This year also marked a major milestone for TWOPAGES’ brand visibility. The company launched its latest billboard and Times Square exposure, visually representing its journey from an online solution to an internationally recognized design brand.

The exposure echoed the same message that defined the Los Angeles finale: beauty is born through collaboration, connection, and shared values.





Image Source: TWOPAGES

Looking Ahead

The TWOPAGES TOGETHER x Design Contest Finale not only celebrated creative excellence but also expressed TWOPAGES’ long-term vision — to build bridges between innovation and artistry, and to nurture a global design community where simplicity meets meaning.

“Our dream is to use technology to save people time — and then help them invest that saved time into what truly matters: spending time with family, creating memories, feeling happiness,” said Ray Chen.

As TWOPAGES enters its next decade, it remains committed to empowering designers, inspiring creativity, and bringing warmth and clarity to homes around the world.

About TWOPAGES

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES is a global home décor brand dedicated to premium, customizable window treatment solutions. Combining craftsmanship and innovation, TWOPAGES simplifies the curtain-shopping experience through online customization, smart measurement tools, and fast delivery. Today, over 600,000 households enjoy TWOPAGES’ menu-based customization.

