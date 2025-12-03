Holiday Home Glow: Custom Window Treatments Bring Elevated Warmth to Seasonal Interiors





Image Source: TWOPAGES Jawara Luxury Linen Cotton Curtain

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWOPAGES Curtains, a North American brand specializing in high-quality custom window treatments, has introduced its Holiday Season Window Treatment Edit, a curated selection designed around current “home refresh” and “hosting season” needs. Focused on current “home refresh” and “hosting season” needs, this edit presents a curated selection built around natural fabrics and multiple custom window-treatment formats.

This seasonal edit features several of TWOPAGES’ bestselling curtains, Roman shades, and natural woven shades, providing solutions that balance aesthetics and practicality for consumers planning a winter home refresh.

Cozy & Bright for the Holidays





Image Source: TWOPAGES Liz Linen Drape

As winter daylight naturally diminishes, window treatments that soften, filter, and elevate indoor brightness have become a priority for many households during the holiday season. The TWOPAGES Liz Linen collection. Known for its gentle linen texture and consistent light-filtering performance, provides warmer, more layered natural illumination for gathering spaces, and has been recognized in the ASID 2025 Fall Design Product Guide for its design quality.

For large windows, the Liz Linen Drape uses a linen-blend fabric to diffuse harsh, cool light, giving living areas a more welcoming visual warmth. In smaller or task-oriented areas, the Liz Linen Roman Shade offers adjustable control over brightness and privacy, making it especially practical during periods of frequent holiday visitors. When layered together, the two styles enhance light depth even further, making them well suited for living rooms, dining rooms, and other holiday-hosting spaces.

Material Matters: Linen, Bamboo, Silk

Image Source: TWOPAGES Selman Dupioni Silk Drapery

When updating window treatments, consumers increasingly look beyond color and style to consider the tactile quality, comfort, and long-term performance of the materials themselves. Natural fibers used by TWOPAGES, such as linen, linen-cotton blends, ramie-bamboo weaves, and silk, offer both comfort and visual refinement in winter interiors, aligning with the growing preference for durability and timeless aesthetics.

For linen and linen-cotton drapery, the TWOPAGES Jawara Luxury Linen Cotton Curtain features a blend of 73% linen and 27% cotton. Similar linen-based drapery materials resist pilling over time, become softer with washing, and provide strong breathability and moisture-wicking performance. Natural fibers also offer inherent antimicrobial and mildew-resistant qualities, making them a comfortable option for users with sensitive skin or allergies. These fabrics are well suited for bedrooms, studies, and other spaces where comfort is a priority.

For consumers seeking both natural character and eco-friendly materials, TWOPAGES’ Natural Ramie Bamboo Woven Shades (in Beige and Coconut) are crafted from 100% plant fibers and extended across a broader family of natural weaves, including bamboo, flax, ramie, and jute. Through engineered weave structures and controlled craftsmanship, the brand reduces common issues seen in natural woven materials, such as bending, twisting, and sagging. While preserving inherent color variations, texture, and knotting as “natural markings.”

In spaces where a more refined look is desired, TWOPAGES’ Selman Dupioni Silk Drapery, made from 100% Dupioni silk, remains a popular choice. The fabric features pronounced horizontal slubs with natural sheen and rhythmic texture, offering a lightweight yet durable structure that forms smooth folds and fluid drape. Silk’s strong moisture-absorption and slow-release properties enhance comfort while adding a subtle, elevated finish to the overall décor.

The Power of Custom Fit





Image Source: TWOPAGES Custom Relaxed Roman Shades

In home styling, customized window treatments, tailored to different window types, room proportions, and daily-use scenarios, often offer advantages over ready-made options. TWOPAGES’ customization services span multiple window-treatment structures, an extensive fabric selection, and layered options for craftsmanship and sizing, enabling a more cohesive and polished visual result throughout the home.

Within the custom categories, the Custom Relaxed Roman Shades stand out. Their gently arched center line forms a soft visual curve when raised, making them well suited for common apartment window shapes or smaller areas, while the cord lift allows precise height adjustment.

Custom Café Curtains are widely used in kitchens, bathrooms, coffee nooks, and breakfast areas. Through pleated headers, clean edges, and diverse fabric options, from solid weaves and linen textures to designer-collaboration prints. These curtains add a light, crisp layer to smaller windows. With their broad fabric library and decorative versatility, café curtains remain a long-standing favorite among home décor enthusiasts, especially for holiday settings that call for “elevated but not overdone” styling.

In window hardware, the Arno Single Decorative Curtain Rod offers customizable length, multiple finial options, and secure mounting, allowing window treatments to align more coherently with the overall interior style.

With its depth of customization and extensive fabric system, TWOPAGES helps users achieve window treatments that better match room proportions and individual lifestyle needs during the festive season, resulting in a more complete and orderly seasonal refresh.

Effortless Holiday Refresh





Image Source: TWOPAGES Liz Linen Roman Shade

As the year-end holiday period approaches, updating window treatments remains one of the most cost-effective and visually impactful ways to refresh a home. Compared with replacing furniture or undertaking major renovations, introducing a new set of window treatments can quickly shift a room’s light rhythm, material layering, and overall atmosphere, making it a preferred upgrade step for many households during the holiday season.

For example, the Liz Linen Drape (Pleated) adds a soft, graceful drape, while the Liz Linen Roman Shade adjusts light levels with more precision. Multiple liner options, from light-filtering to blackout, further allow each room to achieve different effects based on its layout and lighting needs.

Limited-Time Holiday Offers





Image Source: TWOPAGES Motorized Roman Shade

Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, demand for seasonal home updates continues to rise. To align with this natural year-end purchasing rhythm, TWOPAGES is extending a selection of seasonal offers throughout December, giving households more flexibility as they prepare to upgrade their window treatments ahead of holiday gatherings.

These limited-time prices apply to a wide range of the brand’s custom drapery, Roman shades, and natural woven shades, helping consumers complete their home adjustments during the peak of the holiday-hosting season.

About TWOPAGES

TWOPAGES is a U.S.-based brand specializing in high-quality, made-to-order window treatments, offering a comprehensive selection of custom curtains, Roman shades, woven blinds, and decorative hardware. Known for its advanced customization capabilities and extensive fabric library, the brand provides flexible, detail-oriented solutions that adapt to a wide range of home styles and window types. With a continued focus on craftsmanship, natural materials, and design flexibility, TWOPAGES remains committed to accessible, well-crafted customization that elevates everyday living spaces.

Media Contact:

Organization: TWOPAGES

Contact Name: Evelyn Mara

Website: https://twopagescurtains.com/

Email: collab@twopagescurtains.com

City: LOS ANGELES, CA

Country: United States

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60107023-1c49-41a0-8d99-c262787fa9a4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/370e3e96-c132-4fa4-bed9-c1644e833bf9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88486cf5-cf81-401d-a69f-0363c9036aad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fa84775-06ab-4b98-b3f8-c20a91db71ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9e34d6c-9e18-40db-ac9a-2326b7f59259

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a720ba64-5b99-4ea7-8b88-b34d831c45aa