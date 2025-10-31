BenPay DeFi Earn: A Simple, Secure, and Efficient On-Chain Wealth Growth Tool

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BenPay released its latest “BenPay DeFi Earn Comparison Table”, providing an in-depth comparison between BenPay DeFi Earn, traditional DeFi protocols, and centralized exchanges (CEXs) across multiple dimensions, including user accessibility, transaction costs, operational complexity, cross-chain capabilities, security transparency, and asset liquidity.

Built on the BenFen blockchain, BenPay DeFi Earn serves as a gateway connecting users with leading DeFi protocols. According to the table, BenPay DeFi Earn—with its integrated advantages of minimal interaction, native cross-chain functionality, and audited security — is emerging as a safer, more user-friendly entry point into the world of DeFi yield generation.





Introduction

DeFi (Decentralized Finance), as one of the most significant applications of blockchain technology, continues to grow rapidly, attracting substantial capital and a wide user base. However, the DeFi ecosystem is not without risks. Due to its highly decentralized nature, users often bear the burden of technical failures, smart contract vulnerabilities, market volatility, and high transaction fees. Moreover, the uneven quality of protocols and the lack of transparent risk management mechanisms make participation challenging for general users, who face high entry barriers and potential capital risks.

BenPay DeFi Earn was created to address these challenges. As an intelligent gateway that connects users to leading DeFi protocols, it acts as a convenient bridge to the DeFi world—built on top-tier strategies and multi-layered security measures. It empowers users to create asset appreciation solutions safely, effortlessly, and efficiently, while maintaining full control of their assets.

From Complexity to Simplicity – Making DeFi Accessible to Everyone

Traditional DeFi operations are often complex and cumbersome, requiring users to understand intricate details such as multi-chain deployments, cross-chain asset bridging, and gas fee mechanisms. For average users, these technical barriers can seem insurmountable, discouraging many from participating in the DeFi ecosystem.

BenPay DeFi Earn simplifies this process entirely:

No need for complex operational knowledge — wallets can be created instantly via Apple/Google login .

. Aggregates multiple cross-chain DeFi protocols for flexible selection.

Core interactions are gas-free, ensuring a smoother and lighter user experience.



Users can manage their assets through BenPay DeFi Earn without understanding complex operations, and participate in DeFi with zero technical prerequisites.

Selected Leading Protocols with Security First

In the intricate DeFi ecosystem, selecting the right protocol is essential for safeguarding capital. Many protocols vary widely in quality and may suffer from design flaws, insufficient audits, or poor liquidity — each posing substantial risks that could lead to asset losses.

BenPay DeFi Earn carefully selects blue-chip protocols such as AAVE and Compound, as well as high-quality Solana protocols offering APYs of up to 20%, to mitigate the risks associated with unverified or low-quality projects effectively. Through intelligent strategy allocation and multiple safeguard mechanisms, BenPay DeFi Earn is dedicated to providing users with a secure and trustworthy platform.

Meanwhile, the core contract of the BenFen blockchain has been audited by the third-party security agency SlowMist. The ecosystem construction has received support from leading industry institutions, including Bixin Ventures, which provides strong assurances for asset security and ecosystem development.

Full Asset Ownership and On-Chain Transparency

With BenPay DeFi Earn, users retain full control over their assets. The platform is non-custodial — it does not hold, access, or control user assets in any way. Every transaction is transparently recorded on-chain, allowing users to verify and track, and all operations are publicly verifiable. Assets can be redeemed at any time, liquidity is sufficient, and users can flexibly allocate their assets without relying on third parties.

In contrast, centralized exchanges, although convenient to operate, have centralized asset custody, limited transparency in the flow of funds and operational models, and pose compliance, operational, and potential centralized risks. If an exchange experiences a security incident or policy adjustment, user assets may be affected, lacking chain-level verifiable transparency.

However, BenPay DeFi Earn achieves decentralized asset management through on-chain mechanisms and smart strategies. This not only ensures security but also enhances users' control over their assets and trust, providing a reliable guarantee for stable, transparent on-chain asset operations.

Conclusion

BenPay DeFi Earn transforms complex, high-barrier DeFi into a simple, secure, and universally accessible tool. With streamlined operations, top-tier protocol selection, and flexible redemption mechanisms, users can fully control their assets while enjoying a DeFi experience with high liquidity and transparent on-chain operations.

Supported by professional audits, native cross-chain technology, and multi-layered security architecture, BenPay DeFi Earn significantly lowers the entry threshold to DeFi participation—offering a reliable and trusted path to sustainable on-chain wealth growth. It serves as a smart bridge connecting users to the world's leading DeFi protocols.

Explore BenPay DeFi Earn to start earning securely on-chain today.

