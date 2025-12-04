BenFen: The World's First Native Privacy Payment Blockchain Goes Live; BenPay Simultaneously Launches Privacy Payment Feature





DENVER, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenFen, a next-generation stablecoin application blockchain, officially launched its native privacy payment feature on mainnet v1.24.2 on November 26, 2025, becoming the world's first blockchain to natively support privacy payments at the protocol level, bringing a new privacy and security standard to stablecoin payment scenarios.

BenFen: Blockchain Infrastructure for Privacy Payments

BenFen's native privacy payment feature is verifiable and non-leaking. At the protocol layer, accounts, balances, and transaction paths are fully encrypted, ensuring on-chain verifiability while keeping sensitive data private. This innovation focuses on enhancing privacy and security for stablecoin payments and other use cases.

The feature was led by the BenFen team in collaboration with State Labs, using a combination of enhanced Move VM, MPC (Multi-Party Computation), and TSS (Threshold Signature Sharding). All signing and authorization processes are fully distributed, with private keys never exposed in plaintext, while high-performance consensus maintains a near-instant transaction experience.

As a native ecosystem application of BenFen, BenPay deeply integrates the blockchain's underlying privacy payment capabilities, offering users privacy payments and receipts in stablecoins on-chain, while extending additional financial services to bring privacy and security fully to the application layer.

BenPay Mini Program: Bringing Privacy Payment to Users

Following the launch of BenFen's native privacy payment, BenPay, an all-in-one on-chain financial platform incubated with BIXIN VC, released a v1.6.6 mini program on December 3, 2025, fully integrating BenFen's native privacy payment functionality.

Key User Features

One-click private wallet creation : Convert stablecoins and other assets into "privacy coins" for payments and receipts.

: Convert stablecoins and other assets into "privacy coins" for payments and receipts. Privacy-focused use cases : Large transfers, batch payments, payroll distribution, and other high-privacy scenarios.

: Large transfers, batch payments, payroll distribution, and other high-privacy scenarios. End-to-end privacy protection: Transaction amounts and identity information are hidden throughout the payment process.





In addition, the BenPay mini program integrates BenPay DeFi Earn, a multi-chain DeFi aggregator, providing a unified access point to blue-chip protocols. It supports direct deposit and withdrawal of USDT/USDC across multiple chains, making it easier for users to manage assets and liquidity after completing privacy receipts and payments.

