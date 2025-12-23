BenPay Introduces DeFi Earn to Lower Barriers for Crypto Passive Income

DENVER, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to expand, earning passive income through crypto assets has become an increasingly attractive option for investors. While DeFi offers attractive on-chain yields, many users—especially beginners, are deterred by complex DeFi protocols, high gas fees, and security concerns. To address these challenges, BenPay has introduced DeFi Earn, built on BenFen Blockchain, simplifying the process of earning passive income through DeFi, making it accessible to everyone.

DeFi Passive Income: Opportunity Meets Complexity

In traditional finance, passive income is typically generated through dividends, interest-bearing savings, or rental assets. In DeFi, passive income is created by deploying crypto assets into on-chain protocols that enable lending, staking, or liquidity provision through smart contracts.

While this model often offers higher potential returns than traditional banking products, it also requires users to manage wallets, select protocols, pay transaction fees, and assess smart contract risks. These factors have limited broader participation in DeFi despite growing interest.

A Shift Toward Accessible DeFi

By this year, the DeFi landscape has begun to shift from a focus on complexity toward usability and risk awareness. Industry participants are increasingly developing solutions that abstract technical processes while maintaining access to on-chain yield opportunities.

BenPay DeFi Earn reflects this trend by positioning itself as a simplified entry point for users seeking to earn passive income with crypto—without needing to interact directly with multiple DeFi protocols.

BenPay DeFi Earn: A Simplified and Secure Passive Income Platform

BenPay DeFi Earn is a platform designed to simplify the process of earning passive income through DeFi. Whether you're new to DeFi or a seasoned investor, BenPay provides a streamlined, efficient, and secure way to participate and start earning. Here are the key advantages of using BenPay DeFi Earn:

One-Click Yield Generation : Users can select from curated yield strategies and deposit assets through a unified interface, with underlying cross-chain operations handled by the platform.

: Users can select from curated yield strategies and deposit assets through a unified interface, with underlying cross-chain operations handled by the platform. Zero Gas Fees : Traditional DeFi platforms often charge gas fees for every transaction, which can eat into your profits. BenPay covers the gas fees generated during the core operation process. Users do not need to pay for additional gas, making the operation easier and the process smoother.

: Traditional DeFi platforms often charge gas fees for every transaction, which can eat into your profits. BenPay covers the gas fees generated during the core operation process. Users do not need to pay for additional gas, making the operation easier and the process smoother. Curated Blue-Chip Protocols : The BenPay DeFi Earn thoroughly vets the DeFi protocols used on the platform, selecting only those leading DeFi protocols (such as Solana, AAVE, Compound, etc.) to avoid high-risk long-tail assets.

: The BenPay DeFi Earn thoroughly vets the DeFi protocols used on the platform, selecting only those leading DeFi protocols (such as Solana, AAVE, Compound, etc.) to avoid high-risk long-tail assets. Multi-Chain Support: BenPay supports yield opportunities across multiple blockchains. This means you can earn passive income from your assets wherever they reside, allowing you to diversify and maximize your earning potential.

How BenPay DeFi Earn Works

Users begin by depositing supported stablecoins USDT/USDC into BenPay and selecting protocols. The platform then allocates these assets to curated DeFi yield strategies. Earnings accrue automatically and can be monitored in real time through the BenPay DeFi Earn dashboard.

Realistic Earnings Example: Bringing It to Life

The following example is provided for illustrative purposes only and is based on historical data.

Investment Amount : 5,000 USDT

: 5,000 USDT Estimated APY : 13.84% (historical rate)

: 13.84% (historical rate) Potential Earnings: With this APY, you could earn approximately 57.67 USDT in one month, or about 692 USDT in one year (excluding compounding).



The power of compounding can significantly increase your earnings over time, turning your passive income into a more powerful cycle of growth.

The Future of DeFi: Simplicity Meets Security

As DeFi continues to evolve, it no longer has to be a complex and risky process. Platforms like BenPay DeFi Earn have simplified the experience by eliminating high gas fees, vetting protocols for security, and offering everything in an easy-to-use interface. The future of DeFi is about accessibility, simplicity, and security, and BenPay is leading the way in making passive income opportunities accessible to everyone.

Start Your Passive Income Journey Today

Ready to start earning passive income with DeFi? BenPay DeFi Earn makes it easier than ever for you to put your crypto assets to work. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced investor, BenPay provides a simple, secure, and efficient way to earn passive income.

Experience BenPay DeFi Earn today, deposit your crypto, and watch your assets grow!

Risk Disclosure: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Any mentioned returns (e.g., APY) are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance. Please conduct your own research (DYOR) before making any investment.

