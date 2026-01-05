Earn While You Spend: How the BenPay On-Chain Yield Card Rebuilds Digital Asset Usage





DENVER, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most digital asset holders, funds usually end up in one of three places — and each comes with clear flaws:

As a result, users often need to make trade-offs among security, yield, and liquidity.

The BenPay On-Chain Yield Card was created to resolve this long-standing dilemma: Without sacrificing self-custody security, funds remain instantly spendable while continuously earning on-chain yield.

I. The Three Core Dilemmas Facing Digital Asset Holders

1. The Limits of "Idle Assets"

When crypto assets are held as stablecoins, their value tends to be relatively stable and does not involve price depreciation. However, if funds remain idle in exchange accounts or cold wallets for a long time, they cannot capture the native yields generated by on-chain protocols. Assets are merely “preserved,” not truly “used.”

2. The Barrier of "High Threshold Fear"

To grow your asset through DeFi, users must first understand wallet creation, private key management, network switching, protocol selection, impermanent loss, gas optimization, and more. A single mistake can lead to irreversible asset loss. This complexity — and fear — keeps many users on the sidelines.

3. The Inconvenience of "Liquidity Fragmentation"

Even users who bravely enter DeFi face a practical challenge: funds are typically locked in liquidity pools or lending protocols and cannot be used for everyday spending. When payment is needed, users must redeem assets first, wait for confirmations, and pay high gas fees — a process that is both slow and costly.

II. BenPay On-Chain Yield Card: Grow Your Assets While Keeping Them Instantly Spendable

To address the three most common practical problems faced by digital asset holders — the long-term idle funds, excessively high thresholds for DeFi operations, and the inability to combine yield with liquidity — the BenPay On-Chain Yield Card offers a solution that aligns with everyday payment habits.

1. Automatic Asset Growth, Clearly Visible Earnings



On-chain yield is generated through BenPay’s DeFi Earn system. Once users enable the “Earn” switch, their card account balance is automatically connected to selected on-chain DeFi protocols. It is important to clarify: on-chain yield is not generated by the card itself. Rather, the card account balance participates in on-chain protocols through the DeFi Earn system, resulting in yield generation, with the entire process remaining seamless to the user.

Without affecting daily payments, funds continue participating in on-chain activity. Yield is settled daily and credited the same day, starting at 3% APY (based on real-time on-chain protocol returns). Earned yield can continue to participate in on-chain yield strategies, balancing liquidity with long-term returns.

2. Keep All DeFi Complexity Entirely in the Background



The On-Chain Yield Card does not require users to understand protocol mechanics, compare yields, calculate gas costs, or manually reinvest returns. With a single tap to enable “Earn,” all remaining processes are handled automatically by the system. The overall experience feels much closer to that of a traditional payment product, while still preserving the core advantages of on-chain yield, transforming DeFi yield capacity from a "professional tool" to a "basic function".

3. Instant Usability While Earning On-Chain



Unlike traditional DeFi, funds in the On-Chain Yield Card are not locked into protocols. During everyday spending, the card account balance can be transferred to the card balance at any time and used directly for payments, enabling a seamless transition between earning and spending.

4. Security Built on On-Chain Self-Custody



The On-Chain Yield Card adheres strictly to self-custody principles. Users retain full control of their private keys; the Platform never touches or holds user assets, and all operations are fully verifiable on-chain. Meanwhile, the card integrates only blue-chip DeFi protocols rigorously validated by the market over time, balancing yield efficiency with minimal systemic risk.

5. Incentives That Enhance Utility and Community Value



To encourage more users to experience the convenience and growth potential of the On-Chain Yield Card, BenPay launched a launch incentive and referral program alongside its release. This not only allows users to earn yield during everyday use but also provides additional rewards through sharing, creating a system of value sharing:

Free card issuance: Free for the first 200 users

Free for the first 200 users Referral rewards: Earn $2 USD for each successful referral who opens a card and deposits funds

Earn $2 USD for each successful referral who opens a card and deposits funds Deposit rewards: During the campaign, the top 10 users by cumulative deposits receive an additional 3 USDT airdrop





The BenPay On-Chain Yield Card breaks the binary choice between “idle” and “locked” assets, establishing a new balance between self-custody, on-chain yield, and instant usability — keeping DeFi complexity in the background while delivering yield and convenience to users. At the same time, users can not only achieve asset growth by taking what they need at any time but also earn additional income through social sharing of early incentives.

III. Why the BenPay On-Chain Yield Card Is a Breakthrough Product

The BenPay On-Chain Yield Card is not merely a simple combination of existing solutions. Through innovations in its underlying architecture, it achieves a seamless integration of traditional financial experiences with the on-chain world. Its breakthrough lies in three dimensions: product mechanics, technical implementation, and user experience, effectively solving the long-standing dilemma of choosing between payment and asset growth.

1. A Unique Three-Layer Account Architecture for Intelligent Fund Coordination

Self-custodial wallet on BenFen Chain: Users fully control their private keys and 100% asset ownership.

Card account balance: Once on-chain yield is enabled, it automatically participates in selected blue-chip protocols, earning yield on-chain daily.

Card balance: Instantly available for global spending at any time.





This three-layer structure maximizes asset efficiency. The same funds no longer need to rotate between “security,” “growth,” and “payments.” Instead, under self-custody, they can simultaneously earn on-chain yield and be used for instant consumption, allowing assets to retain liquidity while continuously generating value.

2. Extreme Automation, Minimal User Burden

One-Click Yield: Enabling the switch automatically handles protocol selection, fund allocation, yield reinvestment, and the entire process end-to-end.

Zero-Gas Payments: For everyday spending, funds are transferred from the yield account without the user noticing the underlying redemption or confirmation process, with no additional fees.

Transparent Fees: No setup fees, no management fees, with daily yield clearly visible and fully verifiable on-chain.





The core principle of this design is not to make DeFi more complex, but to remove complexity entirely from the user’s perspective. Users do not need to understand protocol differences, gas mechanics, or reinvestment logic — the system automatically executes all processes on-chain in a fully verifiable manner.

3. On-Chain Transparency and Protocol Selection

Fully On-Chain Verifiable: All operations are recorded on-chain, making the process transparent and auditable at any time.

All operations are recorded on-chain, making the process transparent and auditable at any time. Selected Blue-Chip Protocols: Only top-tier DeFi protocols with long-term market validation are integrated, ensuring controllable risk.





This approach balances fund security and yield generation. All operations are verifiable on-chain, the process is fully transparent, and only well-established DeFi protocols are used, allowing assets to grow safely and reliably.

IV. Use Cases: Rebuilding Digital Asset Lifestyles

Higher Capital Efficiency

Funds held as digital assets can be deposited into the BenPay On-Chain Yield Card. While covering daily spending needs, they simultaneously participate in on-chain yield generation, allowing assets to maintain higher liquidity and capital efficiency during use.

A Cash Flow Tool for Long-Term Holders

Long-term crypto holders who require partial liquidity can allocate a portion of their assets to the BenPay On-Chain Yield Card. This enables them to balance daily spending capability with asset growth, without disrupting their existing holdings.

An Easy On-Ramp for DeFi Beginners

Users curious about DeFi but hesitant to participate can experience on-chain yield in the simplest possible way, gradually building understanding and confidence.

V. Industry Impact: A Step Toward Mainstream Adoption

The BenPay On-Chain Yield Card represents a shift in Web3 product philosophy — moving beyond serving only advanced users toward a broader audience. This is achieved through three principles:

1. Complexity Stays in the Background

Users do not need to understand smart contracts, gas fee calculation, or reinvestment logic. They simply enable the on-chain yield switch, while all other complex processes are handled automatically by the system. The experience feels much closer to a traditional payment product.

2. Simplicity Without Compromising Core Values

While the operation becomes simpler, the BenPay card still adheres to the self-custody principle, on-chain transparency, and the open nature of Web3, allowing users to maintain full control over their assets.

3. Direct Integration with Real Life

Through a virtual card, there is no need to convert crypto into fiat in advance. Users can spend directly in the real world while simultaneously growing their on-chain assets.



This approach embodies a broader industry insight: true mass adoption does not require ordinary users to learn blockchain; it requires blockchain to integrate naturally into the ways users already interact with money.

Conclusion: Put Your Assets to Work

In traditional finance, funds typically exist in one of two states: either being spent or sitting idle in an account. The BenPay On-Chain Yield Card combines both seamlessly: while funds await spending, they continue to participate in on-chain activities. This allows every asset to maximize its value safely and autonomously, improving capital efficiency. Whether for daily payments, asset growth, or long-term cash flow management, users can freely manage their funds within a unified account system — truly enabling “earn while you spend.”

The content of this article is for informational purposes only and describes the features and usage of the BenPay On-Chain Yield Card. It does not constitute any form of investment advice or guarantee of earnings. Digital assets are subject to price volatility and inherent risks. Users should make their own judgments and assume responsibility for any risks when participating in on-chain yield or related financial activities.



