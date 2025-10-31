Company announcement number 86/2025 - 31. October 2025

New member of the Executive Management team of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark adds a new member to its Executive Management team. Thais Lærkholm will join the Executive Management team of Realkredit Danmark A/S with effect from 1 January 2026.

Thais Lærkholm Jensen has been part of the Danske Bank Group since 2023, when he started as Head of Products at Realkredit Danmark. He has previously held senior management roles at Danmarks Nationalbank and The Boston Consulting Group. Following his appointment to the Executive Management team on 1 January 2026, Thais will continue as Head of Products, Business Development and Funding, and be responsible for strategy and business development.

"Thais has played a significant role in creating value for Realkredit Danmark, Danske Bank and our customers. His appointment to the Executive Management team further strengthens our leadership, contributing to a broad succession plan. The Board looks forward to benefitting from Thais' experience and dedication to our customers," says Christian Bornfeld, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark.

"I look forward to welcoming Thais Lærkholm Jensen to the Executive Management team and to continuing our close collaboration. Over the past two years, Thais has been a strong driving force in the development of our mortgage products, where his strong customer focus and strategic and analytical skills have created significant value. I look forward to his continued contribution to our strategy and business development," says Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO of Realkredit Danmark.

From 1 January 2026, the Executive Management team will consist of

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO

Bjarne Aage Jørgensen, Member of the Executive Management

Robert Wagner, Member of the Executive Management

Thais Lærkholm Jensen, Member of the Executive Management





Any enquiries may be directed to Chief Executive Officer Kamilla Hammerich Skytte at +45 45132077.

