FLSmidth closes the sale of the Cement business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

31 October 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark



With reference to the announcement made on 21 October 2025, FLSmidth today announces that it has now closed the sale of the Cement business to an affiliate of the global private equity firm, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners.



The transaction does not change FLSmidth’s previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2025 (ref. Company Announcement no. 23-2025).





