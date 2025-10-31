Aurora Mobile Partners with Tuniu to Enhance Travel Experience with JPush Intelligent Messaging

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Beijing Tuniu International Travel Service Co., Ltd. (“Tuniu”) to integrate its intelligent push notification solution, JPush, into Tuniu’s core applications. The partnership aims to enhance information delivery efficiency and boost user engagement by leveraging advanced technologies to improve travel experience.

In today's rapidly evolving mobile internet landscape, real-time content delivery and an optimized user experience have become critical competitive advantages for online travel platforms. As a leading player in China’s online travel industry, Tuniu is committed to providing more convenient and personalized travel experiences. Given its large user base, the platform faces high expectations for timely updates on itineraries, special offers, and travel tips. However, traditional push notification methods often fall short in terms of coverage, accuracy, and delivery success. To overcome these challenges, Tuniu adopted JPush to build a more stable, efficient, and intelligent communication channel, significantly enhancing performance and user engagement through advanced technology.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and Web, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification Service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging), and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Honor, Meizu, ASUS and NIO Phone. This ensures that users receive important notifications consistently and promptly, regardless of the device they use to access the Tuniu platform.

The system intelligently selects the optimal and most active delivery channel when a critical update related to a travel itinerary is triggered. If the user’s device is in sleep mode or has poor signal quality, JPush uses persistent connectivity and retry mechanisms to ensure reliable delivery. Its ability to handle high concurrency scenarios on a scale of hundreds of millions of users ensures that every user receives timely updates.

The deeper value of this partnership lies in intelligent targeting, extending far beyond reliable delivery. Tuniu has accumulated a wealth of user behavior data, including travel preferences, spending habits, and past destinations. With JPush’s advanced user segmentation and tagging capabilities, Tuniu can now transform this data into actionable insights. Rather than sending the same promotional message to all users, Tuniu can send hyper-targeted content. For instance, a user who recently searched for "Hokkaido skiing" might soon receive offers for airfare, ski gear rentals, and hot spring hotel rooms. A family interested in historical tours may be the first to learn about upcoming museum exhibitions and guided cultural experiences.

This personalized, scenario-based messaging fundamentally transforms the relationship between the platform and its users. It shifts the model from passive searching ("users looking for information") to proactive service ("information finding the user"), which significantly boosts campaign conversion and click-through rates. Most importantly, it fosters a stronger sense of belonging and brand loyalty by providing meaningful, relevant, and thoughtful content. Users begin to view Tuniu not just as a booking platform but as an intelligent travel companion that understands their needs.

By integrating JPush, Tuniu has built a messaging hub that is efficient, stable, and intelligent. This has enhanced its core user interaction experience, boosted user engagement and retention, and significantly improved the efficiency of its marketing efforts. The partnership provides strong technical support for Tuniu’s continued growth and increasing commercial value in the travel industry.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

