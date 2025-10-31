PTC positioned as a Leader and Ace Performer in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for Regulated Industries, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for Regulated Industries vendors.

PTC, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named PTC a Technology Leader and Ace Performer in the analysis of global SPARK MatrixTM: Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for Regulated Industries, Q4 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As per Anoch Mane, Principal Analyst at QKS Group " PTC’s Codebeamer delivers the depth of lifecycle control that regulated industries demand. By connecting ALM with PLM and systems engineering, it ensures full traceability from requirements to release while maintaining compliance with multiple regulatory standards. Its focus on variant management and digital thread execution makes it a strong foundation for modern, software-driven product development."

QKS defines Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for Regulated Industries as a compliance-driven, end-to-end governance framework that manages the development, validation, and delivery of software systems in highly regulated environments. Tailored for sectors such as aerospace, defence, automotive, medical devices, and financial engineering, ALM for regulated industries ensures rigorous traceability, structured workflows, and auditable controls across the entire software lifecycle, from requirements engineering to deployment. It emphasizes alignment with regulatory mandates like FDA 21 CFR Part 11, ISO 26262, IEC 62304, and DO-178C by enabling version-controlled documentation, role-based approvals, risk assessment, and validation reporting. Integrated with PLM systems, it establishes a seamless digital thread between mechanical, electronic, and software domains, supporting variant management and real-time impact analysis. With AI-enhanced automation and collaborative development tools, ALM for regulated industries ensures that safety-critical and compliance-intensive products meet both performance and regulatory expectations at scale.

“Being named the Outright Leader and Fastest-Grower in the SPARK Matrix for ALM is a powerful endorsement of our team’s momentum and our customers’ trust. Codebeamer’s AI-driven capabilities are helping regulated industries move faster and smarter. We’re proud to see our strengths in compliance, traceability, digital thread integration, and AI innovation acknowledged by Industry experts and analysts like the QKS Group.”- Enrique, General Manager, PTC



Additional Resources:

For more information about PTC, visit: https://www.ptc.com/en

About PTC

PTC is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact

Greg Payne

gpayne@ptc.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/ptc-positioned-as-a-leader-and-ace-performer-in-the-2025-spark-matrix-application-lifecycle-management-alm-for-regulated-industries-2025-by-qks-group-1564

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/