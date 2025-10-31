RGRD LLP Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), Encourages Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Avantor class action lawsuit – captioned Building Trades Pension Fund of Western Pennsylvania v. Avantor, Inc., No. 25-cv-06187 (E.D. Pa.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) common stock and charges Avantor and certain of Avantor’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-avantor-inc-class-action-lawsuit-avtr.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Avantor class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 29, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Avantor engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries.

The Avantor class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period failed to disclose that Avantor’s competitive positioning was weaker than defendants had publicly represented and that Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition.

The Avantor class action lawsuit further alleges that on April 25, 2025, Avantor announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting weak organic sales in Laboratory Solutions and cut its guidance for 2025. Specifically, the company’s CFO, defendant R. Brent Jones, admitted that Avantor had “felt the impact of increased competitive intensity,” resulting in “reduced volumes at a handful of customers,” the complaint alleges. Avantor further announced, allegedly, that defendant Michael Stubblefield would be stepping down from his roles as President and Chief Executive Officer upon the appointment of a successor. On this news, the price of Avantor shares fell by more than 16%, the complaint alleges.

The Avantor investor class action further alleges that August 1, 2025, Avantor reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results and reduced the company’s full-year guidance, including its guidance for growth in Laboratory Solutions. CFO Jones attributed the weakening outlook for Avantor’s Laboratory Solutions business to “increased competitive intensity,” admitted that Avantor did not expect the competitive environment to “chang[e] materially” in the remainder of 2025, and projected that the weak Laboratory Solutions performance would persist, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Avantor shares fell by more than 15%, the complaint alleges.

Finally, the Avantor shareholder lawsuit alleges that on October 29, 2025, Avantor reported weak financial results for the third quarter of 2025, including 5% decreases in organic revenue growth both overall and in Avantor’s Laboratory Solutions business – revealing that defendants’ recent assurances of “careful” third quarter projections of -4% to -2% growth were false. On this news, the price of Avantor shares fell by more than 23%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Avantor common stock during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Avantor class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Avantor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Avantor class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Avantor class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

