TappAlpha’s TDAQ Surpasses $25 Million AUM in Under Two Months, Outpacing Nasdaq 100 in Performance

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TappAlpha , a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investment strategies accessible, is proud to announce that TDAQ, its actively managed income ETF built on the Nasdaq-100, has surpassed $25 million in assets under management (AUM) less than two months after launch.

Since inception on September 4, 2025, TDAQ has delivered a total return of 10.57%, outperforming its underlying benchmark, the Nasdaq-100, which was up 10.16% during that same period (9.4.25 - 10.29.25).

TDAQ integrates QQQ holdings with a daily covered call strategy, offering investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of leading technology and innovation-driven companies while seeking to generate consistent income potential.

“TDAQ is powered by the same technology platform behind TSPY — but now it’s paired with the high-growth potential of the Nasdaq 100,” said Si Katara, CEO and Founder of TappAlpha. “Reaching $25 million in AUM in less than two months highlights the market’s appetite for innovative income strategies. That same milestone took TSPY nearly three times as long. TDAQ’s early momentum reflects growing demand for strategies that combine growth potential while seeking meaningful, tax-efficient income.”

TSPY and TDAQ reflect TappAlpha’s commitment to democratizing sophisticated investment strategies for everyday investors and advisors. With anticipated monthly distributions, TDAQ is a versatile investment option offered at a total expense ratio of 0.68%.

For more information on the TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF, visit TappAlphaFunds.com/TDAQ .

About TappAlpha

TappAlpha is a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investment strategies accessible to all investors. By blending innovation with simplicity, TappAlpha delivers solutions designed to unlock income potential and enhance portfolio resilience. Founded in 2023, TappAlpha is committed to making investing simple, actionable, and transparent, always putting investors first.

Disclosures

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Link to standardized performance: https://www.tappalphafunds.com/etfs/tdaq

AUM for both TDAQ and TSPY as of 10/30/25.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs identified on this site. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting tappalphafunds.com or by calling (844) 403-2888. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in securities involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund and the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Fund’s ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index, including SPX and XSP options for TSPY and XND and NQX options for TDAQ. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of companies that comprised the Index, even though it does not own shares of companies in the Index. The Fund will have exposure to declines in the Index. The Fund is subject to potential losses if the Index loses value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund. To the extent that the Fund invests in other ETFs or investment companies, the value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs or investment companies. The Fund may incur high portfolio turnover to manage the Fund’s investment exposure. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.

Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical.

Even a slight delay in the execution of 0DTE trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. 0DTE options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. These risks may negatively impact the performance of the fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

