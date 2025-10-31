Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:
- UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, November 11th 2025 at 2:00PM ET
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Date and Time: Tuesday, November 18th 2025 at 10:30AM GMT
- Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, November 18th 2025 at 1:00PM CT
Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.com.
