Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Akola Group

The Annual General Meeting (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 31 October 2025.



On the Accounting day of the Meeting the total number of the Company’s shares is 167,170,481, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 166,573,819. The own shares in the amount of 596,662 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.



In total 18 Company’s shareholders, who owned shares of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting (24 October 2025), participated in the Meeting having 136,527,463 share votes, which amounted to 81.96 percent of the total number of the Company’s share votes. 14 duly filled General Voting Ballots were presented before the Meeting, and 7 incorrectly completed General Voting Ballots received were not counted.



The Board member and Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of the Company Mažvydas Šileika participated in the Meeting.



The quorum existed.



Decisions of the Meeting:

1. Presentation of the Company’s Audit Committee Activity Report, the Independent Auditor’s Report and the Independent Practitioners’ Limited Assurance Report on AB Akola Group Consolidated Sustainability Report.



Presented. No voting.

2. Approval of the Consolidated and the Company’s Set of Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2025.

Approve the Consolidated and the Company‘s Set of Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2025.



Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

3. Approval of acquisition of own shares.



Acquire the Company’s own shares under the following conditions:

1) The purpose of acquisition of own shares is to maintain and increase the Company’s share price and/or to reduce the Company’s share capital by cancelling the acquired shares, and/or to grant options to the Company’s and the Group’s employees in accordance with the AB Akola Group Rules of Granting Shares.

2) The maximum number of shares permitted for acquisition is up to 5 (five) percent of all Company’s shares.

3) The period during which the Company may acquire its own shares is 18 months from the date of approval of the present decision.

4) Maximum acquisition price per one share is EUR 1.9, minimum acquisition price per one share is EUR 1.5.

5) When selling own shares, equal opportunities must be ensured for all shareholders to acquire the Company’s shares. The minimum sale price of own shares shall be set equal to their acquisition price. The Company may cancel the acquired own shares.

6) Authorise the Board of the Company to organise acquisition and sale of own shares, to determine the procedure, timing, quantity, and price of such transactions, and to fulfil all other related actions in accordance with the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania and the conditions set forth in the present decision.



Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

4. Formation of the reserve for acquiring its own shares.



Form the reserve for acquiring its own shares in amount of EUR 3,000,000 (three million euros).



Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

5. Approval of the Distribution of the Company’s Profit/Loss.



Approve the Distribution of the Company’s Profit/Loss:

1) The retained earnings – profit/loss of the previous financial year at the end of the reporting financial year EUR 113,637,078 2) The net profit/loss of the reporting financial year EUR 17,726,511 3) The profit/loss of the reporting financial year not recognized in the profit/loss statement - 4) The transfers from the reserves - 5) The shareholder‘s contributions to cover the losses of the Company (if the shareholders decide to cover all or part of the losses) - 6) The total profit/loss available for distribution EUR 131,363,589 7) The part of the profit allocated to the legal reserve - 8) The part of the profit allocated to the reserve for acquiring its own shares EUR 3,000,000 9) The part of the profit allocated to the reserve for granting shares - 10) The part of the profit allocated to other reserves - 11) The part of the profit allocated for the payment of dividends EUR 14,991,644* 12) The part of the profit allocated for payment of annual bonuses to members of the Board and the Supervisory Board, employees and other purposes - 13) Retained profit/losses at the end of the reporting financial year carried forward to the next financial year EUR 113,371,945





* Dividends in amount of EUR 14,991,644 are allocated for the financial year ended on 30 June 2025, EUR 0.09 with taxes per one share of the Company (calculated without own shares acquired by the Company).

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

6. Approval of a new wording of the Remuneration Policy of the Company.



Approve a new wording of AB Akola Group Remuneration Policy.

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

7. Approval of a new wording of the Rules for Granting Shares of the Company.



Approve a new wording of AB Akola Group Rules for Granting Shares.

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.





