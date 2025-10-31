SEALSQ and IC’Alps Unify Expertise to Deliver Integrated Post-Quantum Cybersecurity and Functional Safety for Autonomous Vehicles

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a new initiative leveraging the expertise of its subsidiary IC’Alps to develop integrated cybersecurity and functional safety solutions for the global automotive industry.

This initiative aims to position SEALSQ at the forefront of protecting next-generation autonomous and connected vehicles against emerging cybersecurity threats. Autonomous and software-defined vehicles are becoming highly interconnected digital platforms, relying on over-the-air (OTA) updates, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and advanced sensor fusion capabilities. However, classical cryptographic systems, such as RSA and ECDSA, are vulnerable to future quantum computer attacks, which could compromise vehicle control systems, data integrity, navigation, and safety.

With autonomous vehicles becoming mission-critical systems, cybersecurity and functional safety must evolve together. SEALSQ plans to leverage its secure semiconductor technology in combination with the expertise of its subsidiary IC’Alps, a leader in custom ASIC design for safety-critical industries.

Because it is cheaper and always safer to prevent, rather than correct failure consequences, IC’Alps applies Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) as a core methodology to detect, mitigate, and prevent potential systematic failures as early as possible. As ASICs frequently power critical system functions in automotive, IC’Alps integrates DFMEA (Design FMEA) into its design strategy in full compliance with IATF 16949 and other safety-sensitive industry standards such as medical devices (ISO 13485) and aeronautics (AS 9100 / JISQ 9100 / EN 9100). This proactive approach aims to ensure reliability, quality, and long-term operational integrity.

Additionally, these processes can directly support customers targeting ISO 26262 certification and developing systems across ASIL-A to ASIL-D levels. FMEA is a cornerstone of the technical risk management process under IATF 16949, ensuring robustness in design and production by anticipating and preventing failures that could affect yield, reliability, and safety. IC’Alps has developed and continued to develop critical IP blocks and complete ASICs for demanding automotive applications for worldwide leading semiconductor players, and Tier 1 suppliers, up to ASIL certification.

With IC’Alps’ expertise in DFMEA, ASIC development rigor, and activities dealing with ISO 21434 (automotive cybersecurity), SEALSQ ensures its secure silicon meets the highest standards of both cybersecurity resilience and functional safety for the automotive industry.

Why Post-Quantum Security is Critical for Autonomous Vehicles

As vehicles evolve into fully connected, software-defined systems, cybersecurity is no longer optional, it is foundational to safety, reliability, and consumer trust. Post-quantum security represents the next frontier in protecting these intelligent platforms from emerging threats including:

Imminent quantum vulnerability: Classical encryption protecting vehicles today will be breakable by quantum computers.

Classical encryption protecting vehicles today will be breakable by quantum computers. Growing connectivity risks : Constant OTA and V2X interactions expand attack surfaces.

: Constant OTA and V2X interactions expand attack surfaces. Future-proofing safety and trust: Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) implementation ensures long-term vehicle integrity and secure autonomy.





"The future of mobility must be secure by design, not only for today, but for the quantum era," said Carlos Moreira, Founder & CEO of SEALSQ. "By combining SEALSQ’s post-quantum cybersecurity leadership with IC’Alps' world-class ASIC safety methodology, we aim to ensure autonomous vehicles remain protected, reliable, and trusted for decades ahead."

