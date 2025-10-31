AMplify - A Night of Additive Manufacturing Excellence

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, two prestigious awards programs, the SME AM Awards and the TCT Awards, will co-locate for an unforgettable evening celebrating the pinnacle of achievement within the global additive manufacturing (AM) industry.

This exciting event will be held at the OMNI Boston Hotel at the Seaport on April 14, 2026, during the annual RAPID + TCT event, North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event.

A Trailblazing Collaboration

The SME AM Awards have been pivotal in celebrating industry leaders accomplishing excellence and innovation in additive manufacturing. Meanwhile, the TCT Awards is renowned for its global recognition of innovation in advancing AM technology and its applications across various sectors. By co-locating these two influential awards programs, this unique opportunity promises to amplify the recognition of groundbreaking achievements and inspire further innovation within the industry.

Benefits of Colocation

The decision to collocate these awards ceremonies stems from a shared vision to unite the industry in celebrating excellence and innovation. By creating a single, elevated platform, the event aims to showcase the most transformative advancements in additive manufacturing technology, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange. The evening activities provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking, allowing industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to connect and collaborate on a global scale. Additionally, attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge developments and emerging trends, equipping them with the knowledge to drive future advancements in the AM industry.

Industry Perspectives

“The celebration of achievements reflects the strength and momentum of the additive manufacturing industry — one that continues to push the boundaries of innovation, design, and production. By coming together to recognize those driving progress, we’re celebrating more than technological achievement; we’re honoring the people and partnerships shaping the future of manufacturing,” said Jeannine Kunz, SME executive director and CEO. “At SME, our mission has always been to serve this industry and accelerate its growth by connecting innovators, empowering talent, and helping organizations translate breakthroughs into real-world impact. Co-locating SME AM Awards and TCT Awards embody that spirit of collaboration and progress that keeps manufacturing moving forward.”

“Bringing together the SME AM Awards and TCT Awards under one roof creates a powerful, unified celebration of innovation and excellence from two leaders in the sector,” said Duncan Wood, CEO of TCT Group. “It was a natural progression for us given the work we have done together on the RAPID + TCT event, and this collaboration not only elevates the achievements of our industry's pioneers but also sets the stage for future breakthroughs.”

With the combined efforts of the SME AM Awards and the TCT Awards, the evening will undoubtedly be a testament to the spirit of innovation and collaboration that drives the industry forward.

Entries are now open for the SME Additive Manufacturing Awards and the TCT Awards. For more information on how to enter or to learn more about the events, please visit www.tctawards.com, www.sme.org/honorawards, or www.rapid3devent.com.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

About RAPID + TCT

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve, and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and for those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology, and inspection technologies.

About TCT

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of TCT, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. Rapid News Publications Ltd (rapidnews.com) is a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers).

