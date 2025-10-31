Micropolis to Showcase AI Security Solutions at ADNOC Workshop on November 10th

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (“ADNOC”) Workshop on AI Security, to be held on November 10, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center in the Al Gurm Ballroom.

As part of the event, Micropolis will present its latest robotics and AI-powered security solutions, including its off-road autonomous system, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and edge-based AI surveillance platforms developed to enhance safety and operational efficiency in remote and high-security environments across the oil and gas sector. The Company will also showcase live equipment demonstrations at a dedicated booth during the workshop.

During the workshop, Micropolis will brief ADNOC’s leadership team on the company’s technological advancements, field use cases, and results from recent site tests, demonstrating how its systems can automate surveillance, strengthen perimeter protection, and improve situational awareness across complex and geographically dispersed facilities.

“We’re honored by ADNOC’s invitation to present our technologies at such a forward-looking event,” said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO of Micropolis. “Our off-road autonomous system reflects our vision to bring robotics and AI into critical sectors like energy, helping organizations achieve safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations. We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center and engaging directly with ADNOC's team.”

This participation marks another milestone in Micropolis’s expansion into the oil and gas industry, supporting the UAE’s national strategy for digital transformation and sustainability through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in security and infrastructure management.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis' current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com