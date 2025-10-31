Clear Street Welcomes Mike Buchenberger as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced that Mike Buchenberger has joined the company as Managing Director and the firm’s first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

As CHRO, Buchenberger will lead Clear Street’s people strategy, culture and organizational design as the company continues to scale its platform and workforce globally. He will partner closely with Deputy Head of HR Tania Zivkovic and the executive leadership team to advance Clear Street’s mission-driven culture, drive leadership development and align talent initiatives with the company’s strategic growth goals.

Buchenberger joins Clear Street following a 30-year career at Morgan Stanley, where he was the Global Head of Company and Infrastructure HR, leading a team of cross-functional professionals to deliver robust talent strategies for over 35,000 employees. Across his career, Buchenberger has led teams through complex transformations and leadership shifts, consistently championing a culture of accountability and empowering people to reach their highest potential.

Ed Tilly, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street, said, “Mike’s deep understanding of how to build, evolve and sustain high-performance teams makes him an ideal fit for Clear Street, a technology-driven firm where innovation is rooted in our DNA. His informed leadership is welcomed as we further strengthen our culture, expand our talent bench and ensure we scale with purpose.”

Buchenberger added, “I’m thrilled to join Clear Street at such an exciting time in its evolution. We are building a modern HR function that is designed for transparency and growth while also empowering our employees and enabling the business to reach new heights. Great culture is defined by clarity, trust and shared purpose, and I look forward to helping our teams deliver on that vision at Clear Street.”

Buchenberger earned a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Hofstra University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Loyola University Maryland.

