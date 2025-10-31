SEGG Media’s Racing Women Hit the Track at Yas Marina as Sports.com Surpasses 30 Million Views

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”), today announced that two Racing Women drivers will compete this weekend in Round 1 of the 2025/26 Gulf Radical Cup at Yas Marina Circuit marking another milestone in the company’s expanding influence across global motorsport and women’s racing.

The SEGG Media and Sports.com team are on the ground in Abu Dhabi this weekend with Racing Women as part of their ongoing worldwide coverage of elite motorsport. Fans can watch the entire event live and exclusively on the new Sports.com App, available for devices running iOS or Android™.

Representing the Racing Women program are:

Jorden Dolischka (20, Austria) – Car #20

Léna Galyó (17, Hungary) – Car #28





Dolischka and Galyó were standout performers in the Racing Women Nations Trophy at Donington Park in September, where Dolischka captured the overall title. Both now make their international debut in a highly competitive grid of 18 racers where they are the only female entrants. Both women posted top 10 times during testing runs with Dolischka running the quickest of all 18 entrants.

This global showcase follows an exceptional growth week for SEGG Media, which has surpassed 16 million combined social and live-stream views since the new app launched on Monday, October 27 and reached a 30 million cumulative views since launching its streaming platform earlier this month. These achievements underscore SEGG Media’s accelerating international audience reach and momentum.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media, commented:

“Seeing Jorden and Léna line up on the grid in Abu Dhabi is a proud moment for everyone involved in Racing Women and SEGG Media. Their success reflects our mission to create genuine pathways for women in motorsport and to prove that talent knows no boundaries. Crossing 30 million viewers this month reinforces our belief that there is a global appetite for the kind of stories and competition SEGG Media is delivering to fans worldwide.”

The Gulf Radical Cup marks the next step in Racing Women’s international journey as SEGG Media continues to expand its investment in female racing talent, global brand visibility, and shareholder value through its fast-growing motorsport and live-streaming ecosystem.

In addition to the highly anticipated first event of Racing Women with Sports.com this weekend, this week Sports.com has also streamed two live Super League Kerala events via the new app, with the third game showing today at 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) between Forca Kochi FC and Thrissur Magic FC at the Manarajas Stadium in Kochi. The viewership and audience base on Sports.com is growing at every event aired and the new app provides a new viewing platform.

About Racing Women LLC

Racing Women is a global movement built on two decades of experience empowering women in motorsport. Its mission is to inspire, support, and develop the next generation of female champions through opportunity, training and community.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

