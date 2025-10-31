Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Atlantic Coast Contractors, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, Inc., a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Atlantic Coast Contractors, Inc., a trenchless pipeline rehabilitation provider based in Denver, North Carolina. Atlantic Coast Contractors will operate as a division of North American Pipeline Management, LLC, an Azuria company.

Atlantic Coast Contractors was founded in 1978 by John Butler. Today, the company offers simple solutions for water and sewer rehabilitation projects with minimal disturbance to surrounding areas through thoughtful, well-engineered design.

The company specializes in water and sewer rehabilitation projects performing conventional excavation, sewer inspection and cleaning, manhole rehabilitation, water service and main replacement along with new installations, and bypass pumping services, in addition to trenchless rehabilitation through traditional slip lining, pipe bursting, and cured-in-place pipe lining.

Matt Butler and Clinton Bell will remain in place to continue managing the business and serving Atlantic Coast Contractor’s customers in North and South Carolina.

Azuria welcomes Atlantic Coast Contractors to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Today, Azuria can deliver more than 700 products and services across the globe. Learn more at Azuria.com.

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications & Marketing

Azuria Water Solutions

bkerley@azuria.com