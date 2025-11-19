Azuria Water Solutions Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today released its second annual sustainability report highlighting the company’s work in 2024 to protect and preserve water resources while reducing emissions and manufacturing waste. The report discloses the most relevant elements of the company’s carbon footprint while also quantifying the handprint — or benefits — of Azuria’s work.

Highlights from the report include:

Key data on aging water and wastewater pipelines

Progress in reduction of waste in our US and UK operations

Award-winning projects completed in Pennsylvania and Belfast, Northern Ireland

An introduction to our technology and innovative solutions for our customers

Azuria’s safety performance and recent industry awards





Learn more and download the full report at www.azuriaforgood.com.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Today, Azuria can deliver more than 700 products and services across the globe and can leverage compliant, cooperative purchase agreements to help asset owners save time and money. The company is proud to offer the only federally approved, trenchless method to remove and replace asbestos cement pipelines in the United States.

Learn more at Azuria.com.

