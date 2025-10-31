Press release

Digital Initiative Strengthens Access to Mental Health Support: Region of Southern Denmark and Trifork Behind New Platform



Aarhus, October 31, 2025 – The Region of Southern Denmark has signed a contract with Trifork for the development, implementation, and maintenance of the national Shared Public Treatment Platform (Fællesoffentlig Behandlingsplatform, FOB). The platform will make it easier to offer digital treatment and support programs to all Danish citizens.

With the contract, public healthcare organizations are expected to be able to develop and offer new, innovative treatment options. The platform is expected to be ready for national scaling by 2028.

FOB will be a nationwide digital infrastructure that both regions and municipalities can use to develop and deliver digital therapy programs. The goal is to create a foundation for better and more flexible access to therapeutic treatment and support, regardless of where citizens live.

Experience and Understanding of the Healthcare Sector



Trifork was selected as supplier based on its solid experience in digital health solutions and its deep understanding of complex public IT projects. With more than 20 years of experience, the company has been behind key national healthcare solutions such as MinLæge (MyDoctor app), Fælles Medicinkort (Shared Medication Record), and Telma. Trifork places great emphasis on close collaboration with healthcare professionals throughout the entire development process, ensuring that solutions work in practice - for both citizens and practitioners.

Accessible and Flexible Treatment Options



The Shared Public Treatment Platform (FOB) enables easily accessible and flexible digital programs, where citizens can complete structured treatment or support sessions directly from their own device. The programs can be either self-guided, allowing citizens to work independently at their own pace, or guided, where a healthcare professional provides written support and feedback along the way.

The content of the programs consists of text, videos, and interactive elements designed to support learning, reflection, and engagement. The digital format allows for tailored treatment options that can be adapted to individual needs, strengthening access to care regardless of geographical location.

An Important Step for Digital Psychiatry



The new platform will integrate with the Shared Public Telemedicine Infrastructure (FUT) and will eventually be used for both self-guided support programs and treatment programs with professional guidance.

“FOB is a great example of how technology can bring treatment closer to the citizen. We are proud to contribute our experience in developing secure and scalable solutions that enable flexible and accessible, high-quality care. We see FOB as an important step toward integrating psychiatry more equally with the somatic part of the healthcare system,” says Jesper Grankær Carøe, CEO of Trifork Digital Health.

Digital Infrastructure with a Long-Term Perspective



FOB is not only an investment in psychiatry, but also in a flexible and future-proof digital infrastructure. Over time, the platform can be expanded to support treatment programs across psychiatry and somatic care, for example for people with chronic conditions.

The project is part of the initiatives under the agreement “More Treatment at Home”, anchored in the Center for Digital Psychiatry in the Region of Southern Denmark. The agreement partners are the Danish Government, Danish Regions, and Local Government Denmark (KL).

Learn more about the FOB here: fob.cedip.dk



About the Region of Southern Denmark and the Center for Digital Psychiatry

The Region of Southern Denmark works to create a healthcare system focused on quality, accessibility, and equality - in both somatic and psychiatric care. A key part of the region’s efforts to promote digital innovation in psychiatry is the Center for Digital Psychiatry (CeDiP).

CeDiP is a national leader in developing, operating, and scaling digital solutions for mental health and psychiatric treatment. The center is behind nationwide services such as Internetpsykiatrien.dk, which provides evidence-based online treatment for anxiety and depression, and is responsible for several national development projects - including the Shared Public Treatment Platform (FOB).

The center collaborates closely with clinicians, researchers, and technology partners to ensure that digital solutions are translated into meaningful, practical offerings for both citizens and healthcare professionals.

Learn more at: Center for Digital Psychiatry, Region of Southern Denmark

( https://psykiatrienisyddanmark.dk/afdelinger/specialiserede-afdelinger-og-centre/center-for-digital-psykiatri )



About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, aviation, and retail. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.





