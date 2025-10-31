Huntress Welcomes Chris Comparato, Former CEO of Toast, to Its Board

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress is excited to announce the appointment of Chris Comparato, the former Chief Executive Officer of Toast (NYSE: TOST), as its first independent Board member.

Comparato brings over 25 years of leadership experience in building and scaling high-growth SaaS and enterprise tech companies. As the former CEO of Toast, he steered the company through a massive growth spurt, taking it from a hyper-growth startup to a household name in the software world and leading through Covid-19 and to its successful IPO in 2021. Before his time at Toast, Comparato held key leadership roles at Acquia and Endeca Technologies, where he focused on customer success and growth.

"I am bringing in top-tier executives and Board members who can execute at scale and help us reach our billion-dollar potential. Chris is high-caliber and knows exactly what it takes to grow a SaaS business serving tens of thousands of customers and the 99% that Huntress serves,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and Cofounder of Huntress. “His operational experience, customer obsession, and experienced leadership guidance make him an incredible addition to the Huntress Board as we continue building a company of consequence.”

Comparato will work alongside the Huntress founders to navigate the company's current hyper-growth phase and build sustainable, long-term initiatives. The goal remains the same: empower businesses of all sizes to crush hackers with enterprise-grade cybersecurity protections.

“Huntress is on a mission that deeply resonates with me—protecting the businesses that power our communities,” said Chris Comparato. “The company has built an authentic, trusted brand with its customers and partners, and I’m excited to help the team continue driving innovation, customer success, and impact at scale.”



Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, Huntress' technology is specifically designed to continuously address the unique needs of security and IT teams of all sizes. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools and Security Awareness Training (SAT), the platform provides targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.



Its 24/7, AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts, dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they can cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community. Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 8 million identities, Huntress empowers security teams, IT departments, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade security accessible to everyone.



As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting.