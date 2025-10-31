Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 31 October 2025 at 16:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 128822/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 399 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 332 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 111 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(11): Volume: 215 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(12): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(13): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(14): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(15): Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(16): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(17): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(18): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(19): Volume: 122 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(20): Volume: 246 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(21): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4 EUR

(22): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4 EUR

(23): Volume: 4 Unit price: 4 EUR

(24): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(25): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(26): Volume: 191 Unit price: 4 EUR

(27): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4 EUR

(28): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(29): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(30): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(31): Volume: 37 Unit price: 4 EUR

(32): Volume: 279 Unit price: 4 EUR

(33): Volume: 611 Unit price: 4 EUR

(34): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4 EUR

(35): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4 EUR

(36): Volume: 278 Unit price: 4 EUR

(37): Volume: 758 Unit price: 4 EUR

(38): Volume: 348 Unit price: 4 EUR

(39): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4 EUR

(40): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(41): Volume: 495 Unit price: 4 EUR

(42): Volume: 316 Unit price: 4 EUR

(43): Volume: 643 Unit price: 4 EUR

(44): Volume: 359 Unit price: 4 EUR

(45): Volume: 189 Unit price: 4 EUR

(46): Volume: 189 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(47): Volume: 80 Unit price: 4.04 EUR

(48): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(49): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(50): Volume: 362 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(51): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(52): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(53): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(54): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(55): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(56): Volume: 253 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(57): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(58): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(59): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(60): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(61): Volume: 176 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(62): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(63): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(64): Volume: 317 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(65): Volume: 274 Unit price: 4 EUR

(66): Volume: 306 Unit price: 4 EUR

(67): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(68): Volume: 350 Unit price: 4 EUR

(69): Volume: 1075 Unit price: 4 EUR

(70): Volume: 36 Unit price: 4 EUR

(71): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4 EUR

(72): Volume: 1133 Unit price: 4 EUR

(73): Volume: 883 Unit price: 4 EUR

(74): Volume: 316 Unit price: 4 EUR

(75): Volume: 1403 Unit price: 4 EUR

(76): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4 EUR

(77): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(78): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 4 EUR

(79): Volume: 59 Unit price: 4 EUR

(80): Volume: 137 Unit price: 4 EUR

(81): Volume: 337 Unit price: 4 EUR

(82): Volume: 224 Unit price: 4 EUR

(83): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4 EUR

(84): Volume: 142 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(85): Volume: 214 Unit price: 4 EUR

(86): Volume: 220 Unit price: 4 EUR

(87): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4 EUR

(88): Volume: 108 Unit price: 4 EUR

(89): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(90): Volume: 296 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (90):

Volume: 19419 Volume weighted average price: 4.00324 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-29

Venue: MESI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 272 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 345 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(3): Volume: 313 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 930 Volume weighted average price: 4.01113 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-29

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 370 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 848 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 642 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 648 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(5): Volume: 816 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(6): Volume: 493 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(7): Volume: 421 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 824 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 529 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 463 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 163 Unit price: 4 EUR

(13): Volume: 182 Unit price: 4 EUR

(14): Volume: 206 Unit price: 4 EUR

(15): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (15):

Volume: 6720 Volume weighted average price: 4.00734 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-29

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 225 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 225 Volume weighted average price: 4.005 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-29

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 663 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(2): Volume: 337 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 470 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(4): Volume: 686 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(5): Volume: 428 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 424 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 413 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 3421 Volume weighted average price: 4.01357 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-29

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 364 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 117 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 27 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 531 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.